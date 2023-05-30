Tribon krus den situashon insigur: dikon e tribonnan akí meresé un ousilio

Tribon (krus) ta hunga un ròl importante den mantenementu di nos oséanonan salú, loke ta importante pa peska i ekonomia di e islanan karibense. Mas lat den e aña akí gobièrnu hulandes i gobièrnu franses lo proponé ofisialmente pa añadí tres tipo di tribon krus na e lista di anekso II di e protokòl di SPAW durante e siguiente Konferensia di partidonan pa Konvenshon di Cartagena (Conference of the parties for the Cartagena Convention – COPS) na Aruba. E protekshon mas haltu akí ta duna Karibe Hulandes e medionan ku nan tin mester pa protehá e tribonnan vital akí mas aleu.

Tribon krus, Genus Sphyrna, nos ta haña rònt mundu. Tres di e nuebe sortonan na mundu por haña den área karibense, entre otro e tribon krus ku kaska, e tribon krus lizu i e tribon krus grandi. E tiponan akí tin un aparensia komparabel ku otro, loke ta hasi identifikashon di e tribonnan akí kompliká na nivel di espesie. Esaki a resultá den un éksito miksto pa akshonnan di maneho i konservashon, di manera ku ta keda eksistí burakunan habrí pa loke ta trata mortalidat no deseá di tribon krus.

Importansia

Tribon (krus) ta yagdó tòp, loke ta nifiká ku nan ta na tòp di nan ret di alimentashon i ku nan no tin enemigu natural. Tribon ta yuda tene nan populashon di presa salú pa medio di kome esunnan malu i heridá, miéntras nan tin influensia tambe riba plamamentu di nan presa. Den oséano salú tribon ta kontribuí na konservashon di populashon stabil di piská, i ref di koral i kama di yerba di laman salú, loke ta importante pa peska i ekonomia (turismo) di e islanan. Tribon (krus) ta vulnerabel pa menasa humano. Sobrepeska, kontaminashon i kambio di klima ta faktornan ku por tin un influensia negativo riba e animalnan akí.

Protekshon

Tin hopi organisashon i individuo ku ta dediká nan mes na protekshon di tribon krus i e áreanan kaminda nan ta biba den área karibense. Un logro importante tabata institushon di áreanan protehá manera e Santuario di Tribon i Mamífero Marino Yarari (Yarari Marine Mammal and Shark Sanctuary) entre e islanan BES. Sinembargo esfuersonan èkstra ta krusial pa krea mas área marino protehá, redusí kontaminashon di oséano i promové práktika sostenibel di peska.

E protokòl di SPAW ta un akuerdo regional, kaminda e paisnan afiliá a komprometé nan mes ku protekshon i uso sostenibel di e biodiversidat na kosta i marino den region karibense mas amplio. Dentro di e akuerdo akí tin un repartishon di espesie den tres lista ku diferente nivel di protekshon, yamá Anekso I, II i III. Anekso I i II ta kontené un lista di espesie ku tin mester di e nivel di protekshon di mas haltu. Pa e espesienan akí poseshon, komèrsio òf asta strobamentu di e espesienan akí ta prohibí. Anekso III ta kontené un lista di espesie di kua eksplotashon ta pèrmití, pero fuertemente regulá.

Na aña 2017 a añadí tribon krus na e lista di anekso III den e protokòl di SPAW, pero esaki no a kondusí na e rekuperashon deseá di nan populashon. Pa e motibu akí Reino Hulandes huntu ku Repúblika di Fransia tin intenshon pa durante e siguiente konferensia di partidonan pa e Konvenshon di Cartagena (COPS) entregá un proposishon pa ‘upgrade’ e tribonnan akí i pone nan riba e lista di anekso II. Di e manera akí e espesienan akí por haña protekshon adishonal den futuro, pa asina e tribonnan akí por move libremente den laman karibense i kontribuí na ekosistemanan salú pa e añanan binidero.

Pa mas informashon:

https://www.gefcrew.org/carrcu/SPAWSTAC10/SPAW_STAC10_WG.43%20INF.20%20EN%20Hammerhead%20Shark%20Species%20Listing%20Proposal.pdf

DCNA

Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) ta sostené komunikashon sientífiko i ‘outreach’ den region hulandes karibense pa medio di hasi informashon sientífiko relashoná ku naturalesa mas ampliamente disponibel via entre otro Dutch Caribbean Biodiversity Database, DCNA su plataforma di notisia BioNews i via prensa. E artíkulo akí ta forma parti di e resultadonan di diferente investigashon sientífiko, pero e investigashonnan mes no ta investigashon di DCNA. No por derivá ningun derecho for di e kontenido. DCNA no ta responsabel pa e kontenido i e konsekuensianan (in)direkto ku ta surgi for di publikashon di e artíkulo akí.

Potrèt: Tribon krus. Krédito pa potrèt: Ben Phillips

Het Lot van de Hamerhaai: waarom deze haaien een helpende hand verdienen

(Hamer-) haaien spelen een belangrijke rol bij het in stand houden van gezonde oceanen, wat belangrijk is voor de visserij en de economie van de Caribische eilanden. Later dit jaar zullen de Nederlandse en Franse regering officieel voorstellen om drie soorten hamerhaaien toe te voegen aan de lijst van bijlage II van het SPAW-protocol tijdens de volgende Conference of the parties for the Cartagena Convention (COPS) op Aruba. Deze verhoogde bescherming geeft het Nederlands Caribisch gebied de middelen die ze nodig hebben om deze haaien verder te beschermen.

Hamerhaaien, Genus Sphyrna, komen over de hele wereld voor. Drie van de negen soorten ter wereld zijn te vinden in het Caribisch gebied, waaronder de geschulpte hamerhaai, de gladde hamerhaai en de grote hamerhaai. Deze soorten hebben een vergelijkbaar uiterlijk, wat het identificeren van deze haaien op soortniveau ingewikkeld maakt. Dit heeft geresulteerd in wisselend succes voor beheers- en instandhoudingsacties, waardoor mazen in de wet voor ongewenste sterfte aan hamerhaaien zijn blijven bestaan.

Belang

(Hamer-) haaien zijn toproofdieren, wat betekent dat ze aan de top van hun voedselweb staan en geen natuurlijke vijanden hebben. Haaien helpen hun prooipopulatie gezond te houden door de zieken en gewonden op te eten, terwijl ze ook de verspreiding van hun prooi beïnvloeden. In gezonde oceanen dragen haaien bij aan het behoud van stabiele visbestanden en gezonde koraalriffen en zeegrasvelden, wat belangrijk is voor de visserij en de economie (toerisme) van de eilanden. (Hamer-) haaien zijn kwetsbaar voor menselijke bedreigingen. Overbevissing, vervuiling en klimaatverandering zijn allemaal factoren die een negatieve invloed kunnen hebben op deze dieren.

Bescherming

Er zijn veel organisaties en individuen die zich inzetten voor de bescherming van hamerhaaien en hun leefgebieden in het Caribisch gebied. Een belangrijke mijlpaal was de instelling van beschermde gebieden zoals het Yarari Marine Mammal and Shark Sanctuary tussen de BES-eilanden. Extra inspanningen zijn echter cruciaal om meer beschermde mariene gebieden te creëren, de vervuiling van de oceaan te verminderen en duurzame visserijpraktijken te bevorderen.

Het SPAW-protocol is een regionale overeenkomst waarbij de aangesloten landen zich hebben gecommitteerd aan de bescherming en het duurzame gebruik van de kust- en mariene biodiversiteit in de bredere Caribische regio. Binnen deze overeenkomst zijn soorten onderverdeeld in drie lijsten met verschillende beschermingsniveaus, genaamd bijlage I, II en III. Bijlagen I en II bevatten een lijst van soorten die het hoogste beschermingsniveau behoeven. Voor deze soorten is het bezit, de handel en het verstoren van deze soorten verboden. Bijlage III bevat een lijst van soorten waarvan de exploitatie is toegestaan, maar sterk gereguleerd.

In 2017 zijn hamerhaaien toegevoegd aan de bijlage III-lijst van het SPAW-protocol, maar dit heeft niet geleid tot het gewenste herstel van hun populaties. Daarom is het Koninkrijk der Nederlanden samen met de Republiek Frankrijk van plan om tijdens de volgende Conference of the parties for the Cartagena Convention (COPS) een voorstel in te dienen om deze haaien op te waarderen naar de bijlage II-lijst. Hierdoor kunnen deze soorten in de toekomst extra bescherming krijgen, zodat deze haaien vrij kunnen rond zwemmen in de Caribische wateren en kunnen bijdragen aan gezonde ecosystemen voor de komende jaren.

Meer informatie

https://www.gefcrew.org/carrcu/SPAWSTAC10/SPAW_STAC10_WG.43%20INF.20%20EN%20Hammerhead%20Shark%20Species%20Listing%20Proposal.pdf

DCNA

De Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) ondersteunt wetenschapscommunicatie en outreach in de Nederlandse Caribische regio door natuurgerelateerde wetenschappelijke informatie breder beschikbaar te maken via onder meer de Dutch Caribbean Biodiversity Database, DCNA’s nieuwsplatform BioNews en de pers. Dit artikel bevat de resultaten van verschillende wetenschappelijke onderzoeken, maar de onderzoeken zelf zijn geen DCNA-onderzoeken. Aan de inhoud kunnen geen rechten worden ontleend. DCNA is niet aansprakelijk voor de inhoud en de indirecte gevolgen die voortvloeien uit het publiceren van dit artikel.

Foto: Hamerhaai. Foto credit: Ben Phillips

Hammerheads Hang in the Balance: Why These Sharks Deserve a Helping Hand

(Hammerhead) sharks play an important role in maintaining healthy oceans, which is important for the fisheries and the economy of the Caribbean islands. Later this year, the Dutch and French governments will officially propose that three species of hammerhead sharks are added to the SPAW Protocol Annex II list during the next Conference of the parties for the Cartagena Convention (COPS) on Aruba. This increased protection will give the Dutch Caribbean the tools they need to further protect these vital sharks moving forward.

Hammerhead sharks, Genus Sphyrna, are found all around the world. Three of nine world’s species can be found in the Caribbean, including the scalloped hammerhead, the smooth hammerhead, and the great hammerhead. These species have a similar overall appearance, which makes identifying these sharks at the species level complicated. This has resulted in varying success for management and conservation actions, allowing loopholes for unwanted hammerhead shark mortalities to continue.

Importance

(Hammerhead) sharks are apex predators, which means that they are at the top of its food web and have no natural predators. Sharks help keep their prey population healthy by eating the sick and injured, while also affecting their prey’s distribution. In healthy oceans, sharks help to maintain stable fish stocks and healthy coral reefs and seagrass beds, which is important for the fisheries and the economy (tourism) of the islands. (Hammerhead) sharks are vulnerable to human threats. Overfishing, pollution, and climate change are all factors that can have a negative impact on these animals.

Protection

There are many organizations and individuals working to protect hammerhead sharks and their habitats in the Caribbean. A significant milestone was the establishment of protected areas such as the Yarari Marine Mammal and Shark Sanctuary between the BES islands. However, additional efforts are crucial to create more marine protected areas, reduce pollution in the ocean, and promote sustainable fishing practices.

The SPAW Protocol is a regional agreement where member counties have committed to the protection and sustainable use of coastal and marine biodiversity within the Wider Caribbean Region. Within this agreement, species have been divided into three lists of varying levels of protection, named Annex I, II and III. Annexes I and II include a list of species which require the highest level of protection. For these species the possession, trade or even disturbance of these species is forbidden. Annex III includes a list of species of which the exploitation is authorized, but highly regulated.

In 2017, hammerhead sharks were added to the Annex III list of the SPAW Protocol, but this has not resulted in the desired recovery of their populations. Therefore, the Kingdom of the Netherlands along with the Republic of France plan to submit a proposal during the next conference of the parties for the Cartagena Convention (COPS) to upgrade these sharks to the Annex II list. This will allow for these species to receive additional protection moving forward, ensuring these sharks are free to roam the Caribbean waters and contribute to healthy ecosystems for years to come.

More information

https://www.gefcrew.org/carrcu/SPAWSTAC10/SPAW_STAC10_WG.43%20INF.20%20EN%20Hammerhead%20Shark%20Species%20Listing%20Proposal.pdf

DCNA

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) supports science communication and outreach in the Dutch Caribbean region by making nature-related scientific information more widely available through amongst others the Dutch Caribbean Biodiversity Database, DCNA’s news platform BioNews and the press. This article contains the results from several scientific studies but the studies themselves are not DCNA studies. No rights can be derived from the content. DCNA is not liable for the content and the in(direct) impacts resulting from publishing this article.

Photo: Hammerhead shark. Photo credit: Ben Phillips (all rights reserved)