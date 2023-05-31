Government of Sint Maarten ** Sint Maarten Police Force Engages with Group 8 Students at Career Day Event **

** Sint Maarten Police Force Engages with Group 8 Students at Career Day Event **

The Sint Maarten Police Force participated in the Career Day event organized for the public schools for Group 8 students. This event, held on Friday, May 26th, 2023, provided an invaluable opportunity for students to explore the diverse career options available and gain a deeper understanding of the essential role law enforcement plays in our community.

KPSM management extend their sincere appreciation to the organizers of the Career Day for extending the invitation to our officers.

Throughout the event, the community officers wholeheartedly engaged with the students, sharing their firsthand experiences, knowledge, and expertise in the field of law enforcement. The students had the chance to interact directly with our officers and learn about the different aspects of their roles and responsibilities.

By actively participating in events such as Career Day, the Sint Maarten Police Force aims to inspire and educate the next generation, encouraging them to consider careers in law enforcement and related fields.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the students for their enthusiasm, curiosity, and active involvement throughout the Career Day event. Their eagerness to learn and engage with our officers was truly inspiring.