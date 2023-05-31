Government of Sint Maarten Today marks a significant milestone as Anguilla commemorates its Independence Day

Government of Sint Maarten

“On behalf of the people of Sint Maarten, I extend my warmest wishes to you on this special day of celebration. Today marks a significant milestone as Anguilla commemorates its Independence Day, and serves as an opportunity to reflect on the ideals of freedom, self-determination, and national identity.

As neighbors, we share a unique bond, enriched by our common Caribbean heritage and shared aspirations. This day reminds us of the strength and resilience of the Anguillian people, their cultural heritage, and their commitment to charting their own course.

May this Independence Day be a time of reflection, unity, and national pride for Anguilla. We stand beside you as friends and partners. Together, let us continue to nurture the spirit of cooperation, friendship, and mutual respect that exists between our islands.

Once again, congratulations on this symbolic day. Happy Independence Day, Anguilla!” –Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs