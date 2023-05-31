May 31, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU 

Government of Sint Maarten Today marks a significant milestone as Anguilla commemorates its Independence Day

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Government of Sint Maarten

“On behalf of the people of Sint Maarten, I extend my warmest wishes to you on this special day of celebration. Today marks a significant milestone as Anguilla commemorates its Independence Day, and serves as an opportunity to reflect on the ideals of freedom, self-determination, and national identity.
As neighbors, we share a unique bond, enriched by our common Caribbean heritage and shared aspirations. This day reminds us of the strength and resilience of the Anguillian people, their cultural heritage, and their commitment to charting their own course.
May this Independence Day be a time of reflection, unity, and national pride for Anguilla. We stand beside you as friends and partners. Together, let us continue to nurture the spirit of cooperation, friendship, and mutual respect that exists between our islands.
Once again, congratulations on this symbolic day. Happy Independence Day, Anguilla!” –Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

PROMÉ MINISTER GILMAR PISAS TABATA PRESENTE  AWE MAINTA NA REUNION PÚBLIKO DEN  PARLAMENTO DI KÒRSOU.

REDAKSHON 0

Prome Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes: PROME MINISTER A RICIBI MANIFESTO DI GRUPO DI MAESTRO: “Apesar di situacion financiero, Gobierno ta tuma pasonan serio pa haci inversionnan den enseñansa”

REDAKSHON 0

Government of Sint Maarten * Recent rainfall could increase mosquito population. Residents advised to Check Gardens/Yards for Breeding Habitats **

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: