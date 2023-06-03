Vice President of Parliament and members of Parliament present at Konmemorashon 30 of May 1969.

Djamars 30 May 2023, Vice President of Parliament Mrs. Corinne Djaoen Genaro hasi floral delivery at the Monument ‘Na Okashon di 54 aña 30 di May 1969’ Riba Kaya Gerardina – Guiterez.

I praise you Mrs. Djaoen-Genaro and Members of Parliament tabata present at the Konmemorashon of May 30, ku a tuma lugá riba Plasa Wilson Papa Godett.

Tur aña riba on May 30, commemorating the rebellion of the e klase obrero on May 30, 1969.