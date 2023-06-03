June 3, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU 

Vice President of Parliament and members of Parliament present at Konmemorashon 30 of May 1969.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments
Vice President of Parliament and members of Parliament present at Konmemorashon 30 of May 1969.
Djamars 30 May 2023, Vice President of Parliament Mrs. Corinne Djaoen Genaro hasi floral delivery at the Monument ‘Na Okashon di 54 aña 30 di May 1969’ Riba Kaya Gerardina – Guiterez.
I praise you Mrs. Djaoen-Genaro and Members of Parliament tabata present at the Konmemorashon of May 30, ku a tuma lugá riba Plasa Wilson Papa Godett.
Tur aña riba on May 30, commemorating the rebellion of the e klase obrero on May 30, 1969.
Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Het vragenuur van dinsdag 25 mei

REDAKSHON 0

TUR VEHÍKULO MESTER PASA PROSESO DI KÙR

REDAKSHON 0

Loket Hof van Justitie op Curaçao gesloten middag 6 november

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: