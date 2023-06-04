Government of Sint Maarten ** Caribbean Nutrition Day/Month: “Let’s Flourish to Nourish. Your Mental Health Matters” **

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Thursday, June 1, 2023, is Caribbean Nutrition Day (CND), and kicks off awareness of the issue for the month of June.

The objective of this day and beyond is to promote increased consumption of fruits and vegetables and to encourage people to be more active in their lives whether it’s walking or some form of sports activity.

The theme this year is, “Let’s Flourish to Nourish. Your Mental Health Matters.”

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, role is to bring about awareness and promote healthy lifestyles in order to have a healthy population.

CPS is aware that for the past three years of experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus and attention needs to return on the health and mental well-being as a nation.

“Coping and overcoming trials such as the loss of a job and/or loved one, career and/or financial instability, have all ran its course one way or another, and this is why the mental health and well-being of the nation is of great importance to all,” CPS said on Thursday.

CPS would like to provide some simple tips that can be applied daily. Nutrition and physical activity tips that help improve the mood, and mental well-being, of an individual.

Eating well can help you feel better. You don’t have to make big changes to your diet but see if you can try some of these tips.

Eat regularly. This can stop your blood sugar level from dropping, which can make you feel tired and bad-tempered. Stay hydrated. Even mild dehydration can affect your mood, energy level and ability to concentrate.

Eat the right balance of fats. Your brain needs healthy fats to keep working well. They are found in things such as olive oil, rapeseed oil, nuts, seeds, oily fish, avocados, milk, and eggs.

Avoid trans fats – often found in processed or packaged foods – as they can be bad for your mood and your heart health. Include more whole grains, fruits, and vegetables in your diet. They contain the vitamins and minerals your brain and body need to stay well.

Include some protein with every meal. It contains an amino acid that your brain uses to help regulate your mood. Look after your gut health. Your gut can reflect how you are feeling: it can speed up or slow down if you are stressed. Healthy food for your gut includes fruit, vegetables, beans, and probiotics.

Be aware of how caffeine can affect your mood. It can cause sleep problems, especially if you drink it close to bedtime, and some people find it makes them irritable and anxious. Caffeine is found in coffee, tea, cola, energy drinks and chocolate.

For more information call CPS at 542-3003; or email cpshealthpromo@sintmaartengov.org

Like this: Like Loading...