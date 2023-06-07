Twee mannen aangehouden wegens gewapende beroving
Vandaag, dinsdag 6 juni heeft het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland op Sint Eustatius twee aanhoudingen verricht in verband met de gewapende beroving van zondag 4 juni op de Heyligerweg. Omstreeks 09:00 uur is de 26-jarige man met initialen R.R.S.S. aangehouden in een woning op de Arthur K. Valk Road door het KPCN met ondersteuning van het arrestatieteam van het Korps Politie Sint Maarten. Vervolgens, kwam de tweede verdachte zich vrijwillig melden op het politiebureau te Oranjestad omstreeks 11:30 uur. De 26-jarige man met initialen L.A.L. is op het politiebureau aangehouden. Onderzoek in de zaak loopt.
Two men arrested for armed robbery
Today, on Tuesday, the 6th of June, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force on St. Eustatius made two arrests in connection with the armed robbery of Sunday, the 4th of June on the Heyligerweg. At approximately 09:00 am, the 26-year-old man with initials R.R.S.S. was arrested at a residence on Arthur K. Valk Road by the KPCN with support from the arrest team of the St. Maarten Police Department. Moments later, the second suspect turned himself in voluntarily at the police station in Oranjestad around 11:30 a.m. The 26-year-old man with initials L.A.L. was arrested at the police station. The investigation is ongoing.
