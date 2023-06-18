Accident on Brouwers Road Results in Injuries and Arrest

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, Saturday June 17th 2023

Police officers of KPSM carried out a Successful Joint Operation in Cole-Bay and South Reward in connecting with Drugs and false documents.

In the early morning hours of Friday, the 16th of June 2023, simultaneous searches were done by several officers of the Sint Maarten Police Force in connection with drugs and falsified document. These searches were executed in the areas of South Reward and Cole Bay.

During this operation, carried out by several departments of KPSM a quantity of marijuana, cocaine, and counterfeit documents were seized.

As a direct result of these searches, the Police arrested three individuals who are believed to be closely linked to these illicit activities. The individuals in custody, identified as R.B (38 years old), R.J.B (36 years old), and F.L.B (46 years old), are currently being held at the police station pending further investigation.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten would like to extend its gratitude to the community for their continued support and assisting with these types of information.

If you have any information about the illicit activities in your district you can contact the Police station at the number 54-22222 or call the anonymous tip line at the number 9300 and leave your information.

Police Force of Sint Maarten issues warning to persons shooting water or Orbeez fill gel balls at persons and vehicles.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is issuing a stern warning to the individuals regarding dangerous trend where persons are being shot at with water or gel filled balls, the so called the “Orbeez-Challenge.”

This challenge involves filling blasters or toy guns with Orbeez gel-filled balls and shooting them on unexpected students, persons, pedestrians and vehicles while recording the interactions.

KPSM and the community officers have also received reports of such incidents occurring among students from various schools in St. Maarten. Innocent persons students’ pedestrians and vehicles are being targeted and shot at with these water or gel fill balls

The Sint Maarten Police Force strongly condemns this act, as it not only endangers public safety but also constitutes a violation of the law. Participating in this activity can have severe consequences, including criminal charges, legal actions, and lasting repercussions on an individual’s personal record.

KPSM would like to highlight the following concerns associated with the “This act”:

Physical Harm: Shooting Orbeez gel fill balls, especially when done with force or at close range, can cause physical harm, discomfort, or injury to individuals who are targeted. The gel-filled balls can be hazardous, particularly if they come into contact with sensitive areas such as the eyes or face.

Emotional Distress: The victims whom are not expecting such an attack of they may experience emotional trauma, distress, and anxiety. Being subjected to such incidents without consent can have a detrimental impact on the mental well-being of individuals.

Engaging in activities that involve shooting objects at persons can raise significant concerns among the public. These incidents may prompt law enforcement agencies to respond urgently to ensure public safety, potentially leading to escalated encounters and legal consequences for those involved.

The Sint Maarten Police Force urges students, parents, and community members to refrain from participating in this act or these types of challenges. Instead, we encourage engaging in positive and safe recreational activities that foster unity, respect, and the well-being of all.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is actively investigating these incidents.

Accident on Brouwers Road Results in Injuries and Arrest

On June 16th, 2023, at approximately 10:30 pm, central Dispatch received several calls of an accident that occurred on Brouwers Road between a blue Hyundai Santa Fe and a white Hyundai Accent. The incident took place near the corner of Harold Jack, involving two vehicles traveling in opposite directions.

According to the preliminary investigation conducted by the Traffic Department of the KPSM, the driver of the Santa Fe was heading towards the Kruithoff roundabout on Brouwers Road. Simultaneously, the driver of the white Accent was driving in the opposite heading towards the roundabout by indigo Bay. However, while negotiating the curve near Harold Jack, the driver of the Santa Fe abruptly swerved to the left and colliding with the Accent. The impact of the collision caused the Santa Fe to subsequently collide with the roadside guardrail.

As a result of this accident, the driver of the Santa Fe sustained injuries to the lower body, while a passenger in the vehicle suffered injuries to his back and lower body. Both individuals were later administered first-Aid by personnel of the ambulance department.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the driver of the Santa Fe was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Consequently, the driver was arrested on the scene and transported to the Police station in Philipsburg. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is still ongoing. The Traffic Department of the KPSM urges all motorists to prioritize road safety and abstain from driving under the influence of alcohol or any other impairing substances.