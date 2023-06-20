NOTISIA POLISIAL Djamars 20 di yüni un aksidente entre dos outo a tuma lugá riba Kaya Gilberto F. Croes. June 20, 2023 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Djamars 20 di yüni un aksidente entre dos outo a tuma lugá riba Kaya Gilberto F. Croes. Un pasahero ménor di edat den un di e vehíkulonan a resultá heridá. Ambulans a transportá e víktima pa hòspital pa tratamentu médiko. KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsWhatsAppTelegramMoreShare on TumblrPocketLike this:Like Loading...
