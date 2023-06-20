PRESS RELEASE EMOORE NV 19 June 2023

Response to Minister Silvania’s press release about Blaze

In a press release issued by Minister Silvania on Monday, June 19, 2023, the Minister announces that he has asked authorities to investigate alleged abuses at Curaçao-based Prolific Trade NV, which operates the website blaze.com and under management of Emoore NV.

The minister wrongly reports that the said company would be accused of abuses by Brazilian authorities. This is incorrect and there is no question of any complaint from any authority whatsoever. The alleged complaints originate from an influencer who has made accusations on his YouTube channel without any foundation or factual basis.

In a response, Emoore NV says it looks forward to the investigations with confidence and even welcomes them. The latter, because it allows the public to gain insight into how social media can bring stories into the world that take on a life of their own.

Emoore NV is one of the most reputable, experienced and expert providers of specialized management and compliance services to online gaming companies in Curaçao. Emoore NV applies strict requirements with regard to the expertise, experience and background of its customers and their active companies. During its 17-year existence, Emoore NV has always strictly complied with the supervisory rules of the Central Bank that apply to it and has set itself the highest standards. Staff and employees of Emoore NV undergo weekly trainings on compliance and trust specific topics, which are tailored to the activities of its clients.

Blaze is a respected provider of online gambling and Prolific Trade NV is a company that operates from Curaçao according to all applicable rules. Blaze has experienced rapid growth and is very successful, partly thanks to the frequent use of social media in its marketing strategy. Unfortunately, a downside to this success is that a social media influencer has turned against Blaze and unleashed a social media storm in Brazil, which has now reached far beyond. Due to this social media storm, Blaze is forced to make a public statement itself, in which the said allegations are explained and refuted one by one. This statement will be published today through Blaze channels. A copy of the statement is attached to this press release.

Emoore NV looks forward to the investigations announced by the minister and hopes that the results will show that what is published and widely distributed on social media is not based on any demonstrable fact.