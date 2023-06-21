Selebrando 75 aña Museo di Kòrsou – Huntu Ku Bo!

Dear Friends of The Curaçao Museum,

We cordially invite you to the opening of our New exhibition

“Harmonies of Art”

Thursday, June 29th, 2023

From 19.00 to 22.00

“Harmonies of Art” celebrates Curaçao’s cultural diversity and creative spirit by blending different art forms and bridging historical and contemporary narratives.

Dutch and Curaçaoan masterpieces, acquired by the Museum over the years, are given a modern voice through the perspective of a rapper or a spoken word artist. Join us in listening to their fresh and engaging interpretations of our artworks.

The rappers and spoken word artists who took the task upon themselves to give our Artworks a modern voice through their perspective: Pharao, Johnny Bonaire, Zoinx, Vesuhely Americaan, Robyn, Ralph Winedt, Aldaïr, AJ, Areina Martina, Zealous and Jeannine Quesor.

Their narratives will encourage introspection, personal interpretations, and a deeper connection with the exhibited artworks. You will experience the power of art to inspire, provoke, and connect people across time and cultures.

The dynamic duo (dream team!) responsible for making our wishes come true with this exhibition (to start with):

Cleo Maxime, responsible for the Exhibition concept & design, and Joeri Oltheten, responsible for the Curation of contemporary narratives.

Modern contemporary Artist

Tirzo Martha, a Curaçaoan modern contemporary master, and winner of the Wilhelminaring Award (2019) in the Netherlands will also join us with one of his existing monumental sculptures from his exhibition “CHRONIC MONOCHROME” presented in a very unique way in our sculpture garden in collaboration with Lusette Verboom, one of our pioneers with more than thirty years of experience in the Curaçaoan Artworld. The manner this Artwork is presented will give you a better insight into Tirzo Martha’s motivation for creating his Art in the manner that he does and may help you along with the interpretation of his artwork, as Tirzo’s work is not open to one interpretation only.

Artist Statement

“When you can not describe it with a pen, imagination will not only visualize it for you but it will also make it possible for you to grope it.”

-Tirzo Martha

Join us in our second celebration marking our 75 years of existence through this wonderful exhibition and kindly let us know if you will be present at: info@hetcuracaosch.museum

With thanks to our sponsors who made the exhibition “Harmonies of Art” possible