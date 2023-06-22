From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha June 22th 2023

Sint Maarten Police Force Urges Public to Follow Safety Instructions During the Passing of a Tropical Storm/Hurricane’s

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is here. The second named storm of the season Bret is currently out in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Lesser Antilles. During this hurricane season, the Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM is urging all residents to prioritize their safety by following crucial instructions before, during, and after the passing of a severe weather event.

These guidelines have been established to minimize potential hazards and protect our community members during the passing of severe weather. KPSM would like the community to save this information as part of their hurricane season disaster kit so they can take action when necessary.

Road Safety Precautions:

Avoid Flood-Prone Areas: To prevent dangerous situations, it is crucial to steer clear of flood-prone areas. Do not attempt to drive or walk through flooded streets, as water levels can rise rapidly and unexpectedly. Seek alternative routes and higher ground whenever possible. Watch Out for Falling Rocks and Debris: During severe weather conditions, there is an increased risk of rocks and debris falling onto public roads. Exercise caution while driving and maintain a safe distance from cliffs and hillsides. Adhere to Instructions Given by Officers: Our officers from the Sint Maarten Police Force will actively monitor road conditions and manage traffic flow prior to the arrival of severe weather conditions. It is imperative that all motorists strictly adhere to the instructions given by our officers on the road. This will help ensure a smooth and safe passage for everyone.

General Safety Guidelines:

Stay Informed: Keep yourself updated with the latest weather forecasts and official announcements through the Department of Communication (DCOMM) mediums: SXMGOV Radio 107.9 FM, Facebook Page @SXMGOV; local news channels, radio, or trusted weather websites, the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS) www.meteosxm.com; Facebook.com/sxmweather/. Stay alert to any emergency alerts or evacuation orders issued by local authorities. Secure Your Property: Take necessary measures to secure and safeguard your property before the storm arrives. Evacuation Plans: Familiarize yourself with evacuation routes and follow any evacuation orders issued by local authorities. If directed to evacuate, do so promptly and ensure the safety of yourself and your family members.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents during the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. Please cooperate with our officers and follow the provided guidelines to protect yourself and others this hurricane season. Remember, your safety is our priority.

Sint Maarten Police Alert Public to Heightened Risks of Traffic Accidents and Residential Burglaries During Summer Holidays

As the summer holidays draw near, the Sint Maarten Police is issuing a warning to the public regarding the increased risks associated with road safety and residential burglaries, particularly in relation to the mischievous behavior of youth. The policeForce of Sint maarten are urging all residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and protection of their property .

The summer holidays are a time when many residents enjoy their leisure time and embark on travels. However, regrettably, this period also witnesses a spike in incidents of traffic accidents and residential burglaries. The Sint Maarten Police takes these matters extremely seriously and maintains a close collaboration with the community to safeguard the welfare of all.

Ensuring traffic safety remains a top priority for the police force. We wholeheartedly encourage all road users to adopt defensive driving techniques, strictly adhere to traffic regulations, and fully concentrate on the road ahead. Motorists are especially urged to exercise additional caution in proximity to schools, parks, and other locations where young people frequently gather during the summer schols and Camps . By driving responsibly, we can collectively diminish the likelihood of accidents and enhance the safety of our roadways.

Residential burglaries pose another significant concern during the summer months. Opportunistic criminals often exploit the absence of residents on holiday. It is strongly advised that Sint Maarten residents take preemptive measures, such as installing reliable security systems, ensuring adequate illumination around their residences, and enlisting the support of vigilant neighbors. Furthermore, we implore local residents to promptly report any suspicious activities to the police, enabling us to take swift action.

To address these challenges, the Sint Maarten Police will be implementing additional patrols and intensifying surveillance at high-risk locations throughout the summer holidays. Collaborative efforts with local organizations and community groups are underway to raise awareness and promote preventative measures. Together, we can ensure a safe and carefree summer season.