Departamentu di krímen sibernétiko ta atvertí pa ‘phishing’ via Facebook

Den e temporada tras di lomba e departamentu di krímen sibernétiko di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense a risibí vários notifikashon tokante ‘phishing’ via Facebook.

Kiko ta ‘phishing’ via Facebook?

‘Phishing’ ta tuma lugá ora un hende ta purba drenta den bo kuenta di Facebook dor di manda un mensahe sospechoso òf un link sospechoso pa bo, pidiendo bo pa suministrá informashon personal. Si un hende a haña akseso na bo kuenta, e por usa bo kuenta pa manda ‘spam’.

Por ehèmpel: Johan ta haña un meil ku un mensahe ku e mester subi su kuenta di Facebook pa lesa un mensahe importante tokante su kuenta. E link den e meil ta kondusí na un wèpsait ku aparensia straño ku ta pidi pa e hinka nòmber di usuario i kontraseña.

Mi ta kere ku mi ta un víktima di phishing. Kiko mi por hasi?

Si aksidentalmente bo a klek riba un link straño i bo a hinka bo nòmber di usuario i kontraseña, ta posibel ku un otro persona por haña akseso na bo kuenta. Bo por tuma, entre otro, e siguiente pasonan:

• Siña kon pa protehá bo kuenta dor di restablesé bo nòmber di usuario i kontraseña i deskonektá for di bo aparatonan ku no ta di bo, si bo por subi atrobe den bo kuenta.

• Si bo no por subi bo kuenta i bo nòmber di usuario i kontraseña no ta funshoná, bo por rekuperá bo kuenta.

• Lesa e informashon kon bo por chèk bo aktividat mas resien i kon bo por revisá meil di Facebook mas resien pa chèk si algu straño a tuma lugá den bo kuenta.

• Bo por reportá meil sospechoso na tur momento via phish@fb.com.

• Informá polis via cybercrime@politiecn.com.

Kon mi por evitá di bira víktima di phishing?

Keda atento pa meil i mensahenan sospechoso

• No konfia mensahenan ku ta pidi pa sèn, ofresé regalo òf ku ta menasá di kita òf blòkia bo kuenta di Facebook.

• Meil di Facebook tokante bo kuenta lo bini semper di fb.com, facebook.com òf facebookmail.com. Semper bo por bishita http://www.facebook.com òf habri bo Facebook-app pa wak si Facebook a manda bo mensahenan importante.

Nunka klek riba link nan sospechoso

• Si bo haña un meil sospechoso òf un mensahe sospechoso ku ta indiká di ta di Facebook, no klik riba e link nan òf anekso nan aki.

No kontestá e meilnan aki

• No kontestá mensahenan ku ta pidi bo pa bo kontraseña òf datonan di bo tarheta di krédito.

Haña aviso

• Haña aviso tokante akseso di kuenta no rekonosé i suich pa un verifikashon di dos nivel pa asina mehorá siguridat di bo kuenta.

Mas informashon?

Manda un meil na cybercrime@politiecn.com òf yama 715 8000 i puntra pa e departamentu di krímen sibernétiko (cybercrime).

Afdeling cybercrime waarschuwt voor phishing via Facebook

De afgelopen tijd zijn er bij de afdeling cybercrime bij het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland veel meldingen binnengekomen over phishing via Facebook.

Wat is phishing via Facebook?

Er is sprake van phishing als iemand probeert toegang te krijgen tot je Facebook-account door je een verdacht bericht of een verdachte link te sturen met de vraag om persoonlijke informatie te verstrekken. Als iemand toegang heeft gekregen tot je account, kan hij of zij je account gebruiken om spam te verzenden.

Voorbeeld: Johan krijgt een e-mail met het bericht dat hij zich moet aanmelden bij zijn Facebook-account om een belangrijk bericht over zijn account te lezen. De link in de e-mail leidt naar een vreemd uitziende website waarop hij wordt gevraagd zijn gebruikersnaam en wachtwoord in te voeren.

Ik geloof dat ik slachtoffer ben van phishing. Wat kan ik doen?

Als je per ongeluk op een vreemde link hebt geklikt en op die site je gebruikersnaam of wachtwoord hebt ingevoerd, kan het zijn dat iemand anders zich kan aanmelden bij jouw account. Je kunt onder andere de volgende stappen nemen.

• Leer hoe je je account kunt beveiligen door je wachtwoord opnieuw in te stellen en je af te melden op apparaten die niet van jou zijn als je je kunt aanmelden bij je account.

• Als je je niet kunt aanmelden bij je account en je gebruikersnaam en wachtwoord niet werken, kun je je account herstellen.

• Lees informatie over hoe je recente activiteit kunt bekijken en recente e-mails van Facebook kunt controleren als je wilt bekijken of er iets vreemds wordt gedaan met je account.

• Je kunt vreemde e-mails te allen tijde rapporteren via phish@fb.com.

• Laat het de politie weten via cybercrime@politiecn.com.

Hoe kan ik voorkomen dat ik slachtoffer word van phishing?

Houd je ogen open voor verdachte e-mails en berichten

• Vertrouw geen berichten waarin wordt gevraagd om geld, cadeaus worden aangeboden of wordt gedreigd je Facebook-account te verwijderen of te blokkeren.

• e-mails van Facebook over je account zijn altijd afkomstig van fb.com, facebook.com of facebookmail.com. Je kunt altijd naar http://www.facebook.com gaan of je Facebook-app openen om te kijken of Facebook je belangrijke berichten heeft gestuurd.

Klik nooit op verdachte links

• Als je een verdachte e-mail of een verdacht bericht ontvangt die/dat claimt van Facebook te zijn, klik dan niet op links of bijlagen.

Beantwoord deze e-mails niet

• Beantwoord geen berichten waarin om je wachtwoord of creditcardgegevens wordt gevraagd.

Ontvang waarschuwingen

• Ontvang meldingen over niet-herkende aanmeldingen en schakel tweestapsverificatie in om je accountbeveiliging te verbeteren.

Meer informatie?

Mail naar cybercrime@politiecn.com of bel 715 8000 en vraag naar de cybercrime afdeling.

Cybercrime department warns against phishing via Facebook

Recently, the cybercrime department of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force has received many reports about phishing via Facebook.

What is phishing via Facebook?

Phishing is when someone tries to gain access to your Facebook account by sending you a suspicious message or a suspicious link and asks you to provide personal information. If someone has gained access to your account, they can use it to send spam.

Example: Johan receives an email stating that he needs to log in to his Facebook account in order to read an important message about his account. The link in the email leads him to a strange looking website where he is asked to enter his username and password.

I think I have been phished. What can I do?

If you have accidentally clicked a strange link and entered your username or password on the site you are taken to, it may be that someone else will be able to log in to your account. The following are some of the steps you can take.

• If you are able to log in to your account, learn how you can protect your account by resetting your password and by logging out of devices which do not belong to you.

• If you are unable to log in to your account and your username and password are not working, you can recover your account.

• If you want to see if anything strange has been happening to your account, read information about how you can review your recent activity and check recent emails from Facebook.

• You can always report strange emails to phish@fb.com.

• Notify the police by sending an email to cybercrime@politiecn.com.

How do I avoid getting phished?

Look out for suspicious emails or messages

• Do not trust messages demanding money, offering gifts, or threatening to delete or block your Facebook account.

• Emails from Facebook about your account always come from fb.com, facebook.com of facebookmail.com. You can always go to http://www.facebook.com or open your Facebook app to see whether we have sent you any important messages.

Never click suspicious links

• If you receive a suspicious email or message claiming to be from Facebook, do not click any links or attachments.

Do not respond to these emails

• Do not reply to messages asking for your password, social security number, or credit card information.

Get alerts

• Sign up to receive alerts about unrecognised logins and activate two-factor authentication to improve your account security.

More information?

Send an e-mail to cybercrime@politiecn.com or call +599 715 8000 and ask for the cybercrime department.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Skype

