UNIVERSITY OF ST. MARTIN, UNIVERSITY OF ARUBA, UNIVERSITY OF CURAÇAO,

INSTITUTO PEDAGOGICO ARUBANO

Willemstad, 25 di yüni 2023

Instituto karibense enseñansa superior ta firma MoU

Pond Island, Djadumingu 25 di yüni, e kuater institutonan di mas importante riba tereno di enseñansa superior i investigashon den e parti karibense di Reino a firma dos Memorandum of Understanding pa fortifiká kooperashon i interkambio entre dosente, kolaboradó i studiante.

Representante di University of St. Martin (USM), University of Curaçao Dr. Moises da Costa Gomez (UoC), University of Aruba (UA) i Instituto Pedagogico Arubano (IPA) a reuní e fin di siman ku a pasa na e campus di USM situá na Pond Island. Aki a deliberá tokante tereno di kooperashon, programa di interkambio i mobilidat den Reino pa fortifiká éksito di estudio di studiante i ampliashon di desaroyo di enseñansa superior den region. E promé MoU a ratifiká e palabrashon di 2014 entre institutonan karibense (UNICARIB) pa traha huntu riba tereno di desaroyo di kuríkulo, pa kompartí rekurso i investigashon. E di dos MoU ku a firma ta fortifiká e kooperashon riba tereno di programa di interkambio pa studiante, rekonosementu di punto di estudio i interkambio profeshonal i sientífiko di kolaboradó di fakultat i personal den kuadro di e Strategic Education Alliance ( SEA ).

Durante e último Konsulta entre kuater pais (Vier Landen Overleg 4LO) na yanüari e aña akí, a reservá fondo kaba pa un programa di interkambio pa studiante. E ministernan di enseñansa di Hulanda, Kòrsou, Aruba i Sint Maarten a primintí kooperashon ku e universidatnan regional pa fortifiká kalidat di enseñansa den Karibe. Un di e palabrashonnan tabata koordinashon di un pre-academic foundation year, dirigí riba preparashon di studiante pa enseñansa superior den region òf na Hulanda.

Alabes e kuater institutonan a akordá pa lanta e Caribbean Higher Education Council of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (CHECK). E konseho akí lo supervisá proyekto, diálogo tokante akreditashon i garantia di kalidat, sinkronisashon di investigashon sientífiko i dirigí riba práktika i programa sientífiko. Tambe e kuerpo lo konsehá e ministernan tokante maneho riba e tópikonan akí.

CHECK lo traha huntu ku SEA. A lanta SEA na sèptèmber 2022 durante un konferensia di trabou na Aruba, den kua representante di instituto regional pa enseñansa vokashonal i enseñansa superior a reuní ku e kuater ministerionan di enseñansa i e entidat públiko Saba, Sint Eustatius i Boneiru. Segun ehèmpel di e programa europeo di interkambio, Erasmus +, a lanta SEA+ pa hasi interkambio den Reino posibel. Ku e programa akí studiante por bini na remarke pa un beka pa un interkambio di maksimalmente seis luna. E beka ta proveé un kompensashon di gastu di biahe i estadia. Den e aña di kolezje benidero, lo kuminsá ku e programa di SEA+. Koordinashon di esaki ta den man di e departamento di asuntu internashonal, international office, di e institutonan.

Na e reunion di djadumingu pasá, tabata presente direktor di IPA drs. Marilyn Richardson, Rector di UA prof. dr. Viola Heutger, i presidente di USM prof. dr. Antonio Carmona Báez. Prof. dr. Elisabeth Echteld a representá University of Curaçao. Juliska van Rossum di Onderwijs, Cultuur en Wetenschap Caribisch Gebied, i Wladimir Kleinmoedig di Ministerio di Enseñansa, Siensia, Kultura i Deporte Kòrsou tambe tabata presente. E siguiente reunion di e konseho ku a kaba di lanta, CHECK, lo tuma lugá na sèptèmber.

UNIVERSITY OF ST. MARTIN, UNIVERSITY OF ARUBA, UNIVERSITY OF CURAÇAO,

INSTITUTO PEDAGOGICO ARUBANO

Willemstad, 27 juni 2023

Caribische instellingen voor hoger onderwijs ondertekenen MoU’s

Pond Island, Op zondag 25 juni hebben de vier instellingen voor hoger onderwijs en onderzoek in het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk twee Memoranda of Understanding ondertekend om samenwerking en uitwisseling tussen docenten, medewerkers en studenten te versterken.

Vertegenwoordigers van de University of St. Martin (USM), Universiteit van Curaçao Dr. Moises da Costa Gomez (UoC), University of Aruba (UA) en Instituto Pedagogico Arubano (IPA) kwamen dit weekend bijeen op de USM-campus op Pond Island voor het bespreken van samenwerkingsgebieden, uitwisselingsprogramma’s en mobiliteit binnen het Koninkrijk ter versterking van het studiesucces van studenten, en verdere ontwikkeling van het hoger onderwijs in de regio. Eén MoU bevestigde de afspraak die reeds in 2014 door de Caribische instellingen werd gemaakt (UNICARIB) om samen te werken op het gebied van curriculumontwikkeling, het delen van middelen en onderzoek. Het tweede document dat ondertekend werd bekrachtigt de samenwerking in uitwisselingsprogramma’s voor studenten, de erkenning van studiepunten, en professionele en wetenschappelijke uitwisseling van faculteitsmedewerkers en personeel in het kader van de Strategic Education Alliance ( SEA ).

Tijdens het laatste Vier Landen Overleg (4LO) in januari dit jaar zijn er reeds middelen gereserveerd voor een uitwisselingsprogramma voor studenten. De ministers van onderwijs van Nederland, Curaçao, Aruba en Sint Maarten zegden daar de samenwerking toe met de regionale universiteiten om de kwaliteit van het onderwijs in de Cariben te versterken. Eén van de afspraken was de coördinatie van een pre-academic foundation year, gericht op het voorbereiden van studenten op het hoger onderwijs in de regio of in Nederland.

Eveneens hebben de vier instituten zich afgelopen weekend gecommitteerd aan de oprichting van de Caribbean Higher Education Council of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (CHECK). Deze raad zal toezicht houden op projecten, de dialoog over accreditatie en kwaliteitsborging, de synchronisatie van wetenschappelijk en praktijkgericht onderzoek en wetenschappelijke programma’s. Ook zal de raad de ministers adviseren over aanverwant beleid.

CHECK zal nauw samenwerken met SEA. SEA is opgericht in september 2022, tijdens een werkconferentie in Aruba waar vertegenwoordigers van regionale instellingen voor beroepsonderwijs en hoger onderwijs bijeenkwamen met de vier ministeries van onderwijs en de openbare lichamen Saba, Sint Eustatius en Bonaire. In navolging van het Europese uitwisselingsprogramma Erasmus+, werd SEA+ in het leven geroepen om uitwisseling binnen het Koninkrijk mogelijk te maken. Studenten komen met dit programma in aanmerking voor een beurs om maximaal een semester op uitwisseling te gaan. De beurs voorziet in een tegemoetkoming in reis- en verblijfkosten. In het aankomend collegejaar zal gestart worden met het SEA+-programma. De coördinatie hiervan is belegd bij het bureau voor internationale zaken, international office, van de instellingen.

Bij de bijeenkomst op de USM afgelopen zondag waren aanwezig IPA directeur drs. Marilyn Richardson, UA rector prof. dr. Viola Heutger, en president van USM prof. dr. Antonio Carmona Báez. Prof. dr. Elisabeth Echteld vertegenwoordigde de University of Curaçao. Het team werd vergezeld door Juliska van Rossum van Onderwijs, Cultuur en Wetenschap Caribisch Gebied, en Wladimir Kleinmoedig van het Curaçaose Ministerie van Onderwijs, Wetenschap, Cultuur en Sport. De volgende bijeenkomst van de nieuw opgerichte raad CHECK zal plaatsvinden in september.

UNIVERSITY OF ST. MARTIN, UNIVERSITY OF ARUBA, UNIVERSITY OF CURAÇAO,

INSTITUTO PEDAGOGICO ARUBANO

Willemstad, 25 June 2023

Caribbean Institutions Sign MoUs for Higher Education

Pond Island, On Sunday 25 June, the four institutions of higher education and research in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom signed two Memoranda of Understanding for stronger collaboration and exchange among faculty, staff and students.

Representatives of the University of St. Martin (USM), the University of Curaçao Dr. Moises da Costa Gomez (UoC), the University of Aruba (UA) and Instituto Pedagogico Arubano (IPA) met at USM campus on Pond Island over the weekend to discuss areas of collaboration, exchange programs and mobility within the Kingdom of the Netherlands to support student success and further development of higher education in the region. One MoU affirmed the commitment that was made in 2014 among the Caribbean institutions (UNICARIB) to cooperate in curriculum development, the sharing of resources and research. The second document signed secures partnership in student exchange programs, the recognition of credits and professional, and academic exchange among faculty members and staff within the framework of the Strategic Education Alliance ( SEA ).

Funds have already been set aside for student exchange at the last four country consultation process (4LO) in January this year, when the ministers of education of the Netherlands, Curaçao, Aruba and Sint Maarten committed to working with the regional universities to elevate the quality of education in the Caribbean. Among the agreements was the coordination of a pre-academic foundation year geared towards the preparation of students for higher education in the region or the Netherlands. Also during the meeting, all four institutions committed to establishing the Caribbean Higher Education Council of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (CHECK), which will oversee projects, dialogue on accreditation and quality assurance, synchronization of scientific and practitioner-based research and academic programs, and advise ministers on related policies.

CHECK will work closely with SEA. SEA was established at a work conference in Aruba in September 2022, where representatives of regional institutions of tertiary and higher education met with all four ministries and the public entities of Saba, Sint Eustatius and Bonaire. Following the experience of the Europe-wide exchange program Erasmus+, SEA+ was created in order to facilitate exchange within the Kingdom. Student exchange can begin as of the 2023-2024 academic year and students can spend up to one semester abroad. At each institution an office of international affairs will coordinate the exchange programs. Scholarships will cover travel expenses and a monthly stipend.

Attending the meeting held at USM on Sunday were IPA Director Drs. Marilyn Richardson, Rector of UA Prof. Dr. Viola Heutger and USM President Prof. Dr. Antonio Carmona Báez. Representing the University of Curaçao was Prof. Dr. Elisabeth Echteld. The team was accompanied by Juliska van Rossum of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science in the Dutch Caribbean, and Wladimir Kleinmoedig of the Curaçao Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports. The next meeting of the newly founded Council is scheduled to take place in September.

