Two Suspects Arrested for Attempted Theft at the Back of the Police Station in Philipsburg

Officers of the Sint Maarten Police Force apprehended two male suspects involved in an attempted theft at the parking lot located behind the police station in Philipsburg. The suspects, identified as R.G and L.O.G, aged 23 and 24 respectively, were arrested on Sunday morning, July 2nd, 2023, at approximately 11:30 am.

They were caught in the act of attempting to steal tires and parts from parked vehicles.

Following their arrest, both suspects were immediately transported to the police station for further processing. They are currently in custody while our investigation proceeds to ascertain their involvement in other instances of car and car-parts theft. The Sint Maarten Police Force wants to send a strong message that such behavior will not be tolerated, and those responsible will face the full extent of the law.

This incident serves as a stern reminder to individuals engaged in illegal activities related to vehicle theft and car-parts theft. The Sint Maarten Police Force urges the community to maintain vigilance and promptly report any suspicious activities or information pertaining to vehicle theft or car-parts theft to the authorities.

For any additional inquiries or information regarding this case or any other case, please contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at the number 54-22222 extension 175,176,177,106 or call the anonymous tip line at the number 9300 and leave your information.

Sint Maarten Police Force Urges Vehicle Owners to Retrieve Impounded Vehicles

The Sint Maarten Police Force is once again reaching out to the public regarding a number of confiscated vehicles that have been in the pound yard for an extended period. The police have made numerous requests for the legal owners of these vehicles to come forward and reclaim their property by providing the necessary documentation. KPSM together with the prosecutor’s office are now taking steps to dispose of these vehicles in accordance with established procedures and protocols.

Vehicle owners are strongly urged to visit the Sint Maarten Police station in Philipsburg during regular office hours, with the needed documentation: (Proof of Ownership, inspection insurances)

For any additional inquiries or information regarding these vehicles, please contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at the number 54-22222. You can

also visit http://www.policesxm.sx on our contact form or you can leave a private message via Facebook page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.

Management Team of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) Congratulates Participants in “Training Intelligence Ondersteuner”

The management team of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) extends its congratulations to the participants from Sint Maarten and other Dutch Caribbean islands who have successfully completed the “Training Intelligence Ondersteuner” at the police station in Philipsburg, Sint Maarten.

This training program, aimed at enhancing intelligence support within law enforcement, has provided participants with invaluable knowledge and skills to strengthen their abilities in the field. KPSM commend each individual for their dedication, perseverance, and commitment to professional development.

The successful completion of this rigorous training is a testament to the hard work and determination exhibited by all participants. The Police Force of Sint Maarten is proud to acknowledge their accomplishments and the positive impact they will undoubtedly have on their community’s safety and security.

KPSM would also like to express our gratitude to the instructors and trainers who facilitated the “Training Intelligence Ondersteuner” program, as their expertise and guidance were instrumental in shaping the participants’ success.

Sint Maarten Police Force Investigating Incidents at Cooler Fete Show in Festival Village

Detectives of The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) are busy investigating a series of incidents that occurred during the Cooler Fete Show at Festival Village on the evening of Saturday, July 1st, 2023.

During the event, two suspects were arrested for their involvement in separate unlawful activities. The first suspect, identified as J.S., was apprehended after officers received information from vigilant bystanders regarding his possession of a firearm. r community.

In a separate incident, shortly after the second suspect, identified as A.A.A., attempted to flee with the scooter belonging to the individual arrested for firearm possession. A.A.A. also resisted arrest.

In another incident, officers were called concerning a physical altercation that also took place within the Festival Village during the event, which resulted in an individual being injured by a knife. Despite the severity of the situation, the victim declined assistance from both the police and ambulance personnel. Instead, the victim opted to seek medical treatment on the French side of the island.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is fully committed to conducting a thorough investigation into these incidents. We encourage anyone with information related to these events to come forward and assist us in our efforts.

For any additional inquiries or information regarding this case or any other case, please contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at the number 54-22222 extension 175,176,177,106 or call the anonymous tip line at the number 9300 and leave your information.

