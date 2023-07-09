From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha July 8th 2023

Police Force of Sint Maarten Announces Emergency Drill in Cay Bay Area

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) would like to inform the public about an upcoming emergency drill that will be conducted in the Cay Bay area. This live drill will take place on Monday, July 10th, and Wednesday, July 12th, between 09:00 AM and 10:00 AM.

During these drills, the emergency services of Sint Maarten, including the Fire Department, Ambulance, and Police, will be participating in simulated emergency scenarios at the bulk station of SOL. These exercises are of utmost importance in preparing our dedicated emergency responders to effectively handle various emergency situations.

Please take note that due to the nature of these drills, temporary disruptions to traffic flow in the Cay Bay and Cole Bay areas are to be expected. Specifically, residents of Guiro Road and those living near the Blue Fox Restaurant are advised to consider these drills and make necessary adjustments to their travel plans during the specified time frame.

The emergency services of Sint Maarten apologize for any inconvenience caused by these exercises and kindly request the understanding and cooperation of the public. We encourage everyone to use alternate routes, plan their journeys accordingly, and cooperate with the instructions of law enforcement officers and emergency personnel present during the drills. These drills serve as an opportunity to test and enhance the emergency response procedures, ensuring a safer environment for all residents of Sint Maarten

