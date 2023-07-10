An Overview Of What Has Been Happening

CHATA hosts successful second quarter 2023 membership meeting.

The Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHATA) hosted its second quarterly membership meeting of the year with the goals of informing all members regarding the recent developments within the sector and CHATA as well as allowing members to network and participate in interesting presentations. The meeting, attended by almost 60 members, was sponsored by CHATA Member, MCB and was held at CHATA Member, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort.

Where have Dutch tourists been traveling to in 2023?

We are all aware that the number of visitors from the Netherlands to Curacao is down 21.0% so far this year, falling from 107,754 visitors through the first five months of 2022, to 85,105 in the first five months of this year.

But Curacao isn’t the only long haul destination which has seen a drop in visitors from the Netherlands so far this year. Aruba has seen a 22.3% drop in tourists from the Netherlands through the first five months of 2023 while the number of Dutch visitors to the Dominican Republic is down 15.3%, also through the first five months of 2023. Mexico has seen a 9.1% drop in visitors from the Netherlands so far through April 2023, compared with the same four months of 2022.

CHATA Product Update

Summer Heat! To keep up with the most recent developments and specials from our members, check out CHATA’s product update!

