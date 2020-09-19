Deklarashon di CHATA / CHATA Statement

Deklarashon di CHATA

Na nòmber di direktiva di CHATA, nos ta anunsiá ku CHATA su Presidente i CEO, Miles B. M. Mercera, ta retirá di su puesto pa enfoká riba un reto nobo. Direktiva di CHATA a yega na un akuerdo pa un kambio den liderasgo i lo anunsiá e direkshon pa e asosashon na su debido tempu. CHATA ta apresiá Miles su dedikashon atraves di e último 10 añanan i su liderasgo durante e tempunan disifíl akí pa e industria di turismo i hospitalidat.

Direktiva ta deseá Miles lo mehor den su futuro karera.

CHATA Statement

On behalf of the CHATA Board, we are announcing that CHATA President & CEO, Miles B M Mercera, is stepping down from his duties to focus on a new endeavor. CHATA Board has reached an agreement for a change in leadership and will announce the direction for the association in due time. CHATA appreciates Miles’s dedication over the past 10 years and his leadership during these unprecedented challenging times for the tourism and hospitality industry. The board wishes him all the best in his future career.

For any inquiries please contact Chairman of the Board Mr. Hans Slier