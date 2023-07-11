From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha July 11th 2023

Sint Maarten Police Force Urges Owners of Confiscated Vehicles to Reclaim Property

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is again, calling upon the rightful owners of confiscated vehicles connected to theft or fencing to promptly pass by the police station in Philipsburg to claim or gather information about their property.

The provision of necessary documentation during the reclamation process is crucial to ensure a successful outcome.

Unfortunately, our previous press release failed to generate a significant response from the owners of confiscated vehicles in the past. In light of this, we would like to emphasize the urgency of this matter and encourage all affected individuals to take immediate action.

If you have previously inquired about your confiscated vehicle, we strongly urge you to revisit the police station and arrange a meeting with Detective Miss J Rijna or Miss P. Richardson from the Detectives Department of KPSM. They will provide you with further information and guidance regarding the status of your vehicle.

Furthermore, we would like to remind the public of the severe consequences associated with owning or purchasing stolen vehicles. Prospective buyers are strongly advised to exercise utmost caution and due diligence. Before purchasing a second-hand car, we urge you to take the following steps:

Verify the status of the vehicle: Consult authorized car dealers or specialists on the island to ensure that the vehicle has not been reported stolen and is safe to purchase. This can be done by conducting thorough checks on both the vehicle and its Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Remain vigilant and responsible: Purchasing a vehicle, knowingly or unknowingly, can have serious ramifications for the buyer. It may lead to financial or legal consequences, or even both. To safeguard your interests and avoid potential trouble, please exercise prudence throughout the purchasing process.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is committed to upholding public safety and security. We urge all vehicle owners to take appropriate measures to avoid inconvenience and to cooperate with us in the retrieval of their confiscated vehicles. By doing so, we can collectively ensure a safer and more The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM): Is. Committed to serving and protecting the community, KPSM strives to create a safe and secure environment for all residents and visitors. For more information, please visit Police Force of Sint Maarten website at: https://www.policesxm.sx/

Secure Your Ride, Verify Before You Buy: Ensure Safety, check that Second-Hand car before purchasing

Police Force of Sint Maarten Executes House Search and Arrests in Ongoing Human Smuggling Investigation

The Police Force of Sint Maarten, in collaboration with the immigration department, conducted a targeted operation on Tuesday morning to address an ongoing investigation into human smuggling. As part of this operation, house searches were conducted at two locations: Nick Spring Drive in Dutch Quarter and Statia Drive.

During the executed house searches, three individuals with the initials A.E. M, being a male 48 years of age, I.B, being a female 47 years of age and D.S.W, being a male 31

years of age were arrested and subsequently brought to the police station in Philipsburg.

A substantial amount of money along with documents and one vehicle were

also confiscated during this operation. All suspects are currently in custody and undergoing questioning.

These items confiscated will be subject to meticulous examination and will, further bolstering our efforts to dismantle the human smuggling operation and hold the suspects accountable.

The Police Force would like to express sincere appreciation to the personnel of the immigration department for their assistance during the operation. The collaboration between the Police Force and the immigration department is a testament to our joint commitment to protecting our borders and ensuring the well-being of individuals residing in Sint Maarten.

We encourage anyone with information pertaining to human smuggling or any other criminal activities to come forward and cooperate with law enforcement. if they have

information regarding human smuggling or trafficking, to make this known and to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, telephone number +1721-5422222, ext 614/604.

Together, we can create a secure environment for all residents of Sint Maarten.

