A alkansá resultadonan hopi prometedor durante e Tayer tokante Standartenan i Strategia Edukativo di Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance

Windwardside, Saba – Resientemente Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) a organisá un Tayer tokante Standartenan i Strategia Edukativo, kaminda outoridatnan prominente di parke i protekshon di naturalesa di den region hulandes karibense a bini huntu. E tayer a enfoká riba desaroyo di standartenan edukativo i kon pa pensa strategianan efektivo i edukativo pa e organisashonnan di parke Aruba National Park Foundation, Saba Conservation Foundation, Nature Foundation St. Maarten i St. Eustatius National Parks Foundation. E evento a tuma lugá for di 4 te 6 di yüli i a resultá un éksito rotundo, kaminda a optené informashonnan balioso i a logra resultadonan ku por usa.

Meta di e tayer tabata pa formulá un kuadro uniforme pa normanan edukativo den e parkenan ku ta partisipá, pa garantisá eksperensianan edukativo konsistente i di balor haltu. Pa medio di sinkronisá nan esfuersonan edukativo ku otro, e organisashonnan di parke lo promové un mihó komprendementu i apresio di e biodiversidat úniko i natural na nan respektivo islanan.

Durante e tayer e representantenan di parke i di protekshon di naturalesa a okupá nan mes ku diskushonnan fuerte i seshonnan di interkambio di konosementu pa desaroyá strategianan ku lo mehorá inisiativanan edukativo dentro di nan organisashonnan. E presentenan a eksplorá diferente aserkamentu i a hasi uso di nan ekspertisio kolektivo pa krea vários programa edukativo impaktante ku ta inspirá maneho di medio ambiente, konservashon di biodiversidat i práktikanan sostenibel.

Un di e resultadonan mas importante di e tayer tabata identifikashon i komprenshon di e hiatonan den oferta di enseñansa di e organisashonnan ku ta partisipá. Pa medio di rekonosé e hiatonan akí, e organisashonnan por atendé konhuntamente ku nan i surpasá nan ku solushonnan direkto, di manera ku ta garantisá un plan edukativo di naturalesa mas amplio.

E tayer a sòru tambe pa posibilidatnan fruktífero di ret i kolaborashon entre e organisashonnan. Pa medio di komparti eksperensia i ‘best practices’, e presentenan a deskubrí posibilidatnan nobo pa kolaborashon, manera proyektonan edukativo i interkambio di fuente. Fortifikashon di e relashonnan akí lo promové sinergia i hasi posibel pa e organisashonnan traha konhuntamente riba nan metanan kompartí riba tereno di konservashon di medio ambiente i enseñansa.

Komo instansia organisadó DCNA a ekspresá su satisfakshon tokante e resultadonan di e Tayer tokante Standartenan i Strategia Edukativo. E aliansa ta rekonosé e ròl krusial ku enseñansa ta hunga na momentu di promoshon di un konekshon profundo entre hende i naturalesa, i ta sigui hasi esfuerso pa sostené i fasilitá mas kolaborashon entre organisashonnan di parke hulandes karibense.

Kordialmente nos ke gradisí Ofisina di Turisma di Saba pa nan sosten ku e Sala di Konferensia Glenn Holm i pa e sosten generoso di nos finansiadó, WWF-NL (Fondo di Naturalesa Mundial – Hulanda), pa nan kontribushonnan inpagabel na e éksito di e Tayer tokante Standartenan i Strategia Edukativo. Nos ta apresiá nan kolaborashon, nan ekspertisio i nan sosten kontinuo enormemente na momentu di promoshon di nos mishon kompartí pa protehá naturalesa di Hulanda Karibense.

Veelbelovende resultaten bereikt door Education Standards and Strategy Workshop van de Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance

Windwardside, Saba – Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) organiseerde onlangs de Education Standards and Strategy Workshop, waarbij gewaardeerde park- en natuurbescherming autoriteiten uit de Nederlandse Caribische regio bij elkaar kwamen. De workshop richtte zich op het ontwikkelen van educatieve normen, het bedenken van effectieve educatieve strategieën voor de parkorganisaties, Aruba National Park Foundation, Saba Conservation Foundation, Nature Foundation St. Maarten en St. Eustatius National Parks Foundation. Het evenement vond plaats van 4 tot 6 juli en was een doorslaand succes, met het verwerven van waardevolle informatie en het bereiken van bruikbare resultaten.

De workshop had als doel het opzetten van een uniform raamwerk voor educatieve normen in de deelnemende parken, om consistente en hoogwaardige educatieve ervaringen te garanderen. Door hun educatieve inspanningen op elkaar af te stemmen, zullen de park organisaties een beter begrip en waardering van de unieke natuurlijke biodiversiteit op hun respectieve eilanden bevorderen.

Gedurende de workshop namen de vertegenwoordigers van de parken en conservatie deel aan krachtige discussies en sessies van kennisuitwisseling om strategieën te ontwikkelen die educatieve initiatieven binnen hun organisaties zullen verbeteren. De aanwezigen verkenden verschillende benaderingen en maakten gebruik van hun gezamenlijke expertise om impactvolle educatieve programma’s te creëren die inspireren tot milieubeheer, behoud van biodiversiteit en duurzame praktijken.

Een van de belangrijkste resultaten van de workshop was de identificatie van en inzicht in de bestaande hiaten in het aanbieden van onderwijs van de deelnemende organisaties. Door deze hiaten te erkennen, kunnen de organisaties deze gezamenlijk aanpakken en overbruggen met directe oplossingen, zodat er een uitgebreid plan voor natuureducatie wordt gegarandeerd.

De workshop faciliteerde ook het opzetten van vruchtbare netwerk- en samenwerkingsmogelijkheden tussen de organisaties. Door het delen van best practices en ervaringen, ontdekten de deelnemers nieuwe mogelijkheden voor samenwerking, zoals gezamenlijke educatieve projecten en het delen van middelen. Het versterken van deze relaties zal de synergie bevorderen en de organisaties in staat stellen gezamenlijk te werken aan hun gezamenlijke doelen voor wat betreft milieubehoud en onderwijs.

DCNA als organiserende instantie uitte zijn tevredenheid over de resultaten van de Education Standards and Strategy Workshop. De alliantie erkent de cruciale rol die onderwijs speelt in het bevorderen van een diepe band tussen mens en natuur, en blijft zich inzetten voor het ondersteunen en faciliteren van verdere samenwerking tussen de Nederlands Caribische park organisaties.

DCNA bedankt het Saba Toeristen Bureau hartelijk voor de steun met de Glenn Holm Conference Room en de genereuze steun van de financier, Wereld Natuur Fonds (WWF-NL), voor hun onschatbare bijdrage aan het succes van de Education Standards and Strategy Workshop. De organisatie waardeert zeer hun partnerschap, expertise en voortdurende steun bij het bevorderen van onze gezamenlijke missie om de natuur van de Nederlandse Cariben te beschermen.

Promising Outcomes Achieved through Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance’s Education Standards and Strategy Workshop

Windwardside, Saba – The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) recently organized an Education Standards and Strategy Workshop, bringing together esteemed park and conservation authorities from the Dutch Caribbean region. The workshop focused on developing educational standards, devising effective educational strategies for park organizations, Aruba National Park Foundation, Saba Conservation Foundation, Nature Foundation St. Maarten and St. Eustatius National Parks Foundation. The event took place from the 4th to the 6th of July and proved to be a resounding success, with valuable insights gained and actionable outcomes achieved.

The workshop aimed to establish a unified framework for educational standards across the participating parks, to ensure consistent and high-quality educational experiences. By aligning their educational efforts, the park organizations will foster a greater understanding and appreciation of the unique natural biodiversity found within their respective islands.

During the workshop, park and conservation representatives engaged in robust discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions to develop strategies that will enhance educational initiatives within their organizations. The attendees explored various approaches, leveraging their collective expertise to create impactful educational programs that inspire environmental stewardship, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable practices.

One of the significant outcomes of the workshop was the identification and understanding of the gaps existing within the participating organizations ‘ educational offerings. By acknowledging these gaps, the organizations can collaboratively address and bridge them with direct solutions, ensuring a more comprehensive nature education plan.

The workshop also facilitated fruitful networking and collaboration opportunities among the organizations. By sharing best practices and experiences, the attendees discovered new avenues for cooperation, such as joint educational projects and resource sharing. Strengthening these relationships will promote synergy and enable the organizations to work collectively towards their shared goals of environmental conservation and education.

The DCNA, as the organizing body, expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the Education Standards and Strategy Workshop. The alliance recognizes the pivotal role education plays in fostering a deep connection between people and nature, and remains committed to supporting and facilitating further collaboration among the Dutch Caribbean park organization.

The DCNA would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Saba Tourism Bureau for the support with the Glenn Holm Conference Room and the generous support provided by the funder, World Wide Fund for Nature the Netherlands (WWF-NL), for their invaluable contributions to the success of the Education Standards and Strategy Workshop. The organization greatly appreciates their partnership, expertise, and continued support in advancing our shared mission of protecting the nature of the Dutch Caribbean.

