From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha July 13th 2023

Sint Maarten Police Force Appeals for Cooperation in Preserving Raoul Illidge Sports Complex Parking Lot

The Community Officer Cay-Hill in collaboration with VROMI (Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure) and other governmental organizations, expresses deep concern over the persisting issue of dilapidated vehicles being parked/ abandoned on the parking lot of the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex in Cay Hill.

Previous efforts were made to clean and restore the area, aiming to ensure its functionality. However, it has come to our attention that unidentified individuals have once again chosen to treat the parking lot as a dumping ground for their old or abandoned vehicles.

The Sint Maarten Police Force kindly requests full cooperation from all residents and visitors in refraining from using the sports complex parking lot as a dumping site for unwanted vehicles. We appeal to the public’s civic responsibility and encourage them to consider appropriate means of vehicle disposal.,

The Sint Maarten Police Force remains committed to working closely with the community, VROMI, and relevant governmental agencies to effectively address this issue and ensure a clean and secure environment for all. We urge individuals with any information regarding the identity of those responsible for the abandoned vehicles or any suspicious activity to come forward and report such incidents to the police by calling +1721-5442222

