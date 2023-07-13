Sint Maarten Police Force Launches Information Campaign Addressing Key Property Crimes in 2023

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) announces the launch of an information campaign aimed at addressing the three most impactful property crimes being investigated in 2023. The campaign aims to provide the community with crucial figures and insights related to car theft, armed robberies, and home burglaries. Over the upcoming weeks, KPSM will be releasing detailed breakdowns of these crimes, including statistics on car theft, prevention tips, and the areas where these incidents have occurred.

Car Theft:

In the first week of the campaign, KPSM will focus on car theft statistics and prevention tips. Car theft continues to be a prevalent problem on both the Dutch and French sides of the island of Sint Maarten, and it is essential for the community to be aware of the figures and take proactive measures to safeguard their vehicles.

KPSM will provide detailed statistics on the number of car thefts that have taken place from January 1, 2023, to June 2023. By understanding the scale of the issue, residents can better appreciate the urgency of implementing preventive measures.

As part of the ongoing information campaign, the Sint Maarten Police Force would like to present the statistics related to car theft on the Dutch side of Sint Maarten between January 1, 2023, and June 2023. During this period, a total of 62 cars were reported stolen. (Two attempted car thefts were also reported during this period)

In addition to sharing statistics, KPSM will offer practical prevention tips to help residents protect their vehicles from theft. These tips may include not keep valuable items in the vehicle and the use of anti-theft devices

By starting the campaign with car theft statistics and prevention tips, KPSM aims to create awareness, empower the community, and reduce the incidence of this crime.

