July 26, 2023
 Immigration authorities apprehend passenger with false travel documents.

July 26th, 2023

 

Immigration authorities apprehend passenger with false travel documents.

 

During a routine control by immigration officials at Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA), an incident of false document possession came to light. A female passenger was found to be in possession of counterfeit documents during inspection.

Upon discovering the false documents, the vigilant immigration officer alerted the Alpha Team, which swiftly took action. The female suspect was apprehended on the spot. Following her arrest, the suspect was transported to the Philipsburg police station for further investigation.

Cooperation between the airport authorities and law enforcement teams was vital in successfully resolving the situation.

Immigration authorities at Princess Juliana International Airport remain vigilant in safeguarding the nation’s borders ensuring the safety and well-being of all passengers.

