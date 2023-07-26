July 27, 2023
NOTISIA POLISIAL

Sint Maarten Police: A female passed after a day at one of our local beaches

REDAKSHON

From:  Acting head of communication Department

Inspector F.N. Richards

 

July 26th, 2023

 

A female passed after a day at one of our local beaches

 

It is with deep regret that we report a tragic incident that occurred at one of our local beaches in the Philipsburg area today.

Police dispatch received an urgent notification regarding a female experiencing difficulties breathing after exiting the sea water.

In response to the distress call, the ambulance department was immediately dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, first aid was promptly administered to the affected individual.

Despite the best efforts of the medical responders, tragically the aid rendered was unable to save her life. The medical examiner after arriving on suite determined that the deceased died of natural causes.

The Police Force of St. Maarten extend its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.

 

 

