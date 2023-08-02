KPSM acknowledges public response regarding vehicle owners reclaiming their property.
From: Acting head of communication Department
Inspector F.N. Richards
Philipsburg, August 02nd 2023
KPSM is delighted to announce the heartening public response following recent press release concerning confiscated vehicles. Numerous vehicle owners visited the police headquarters to reclaim their property.
This white Kia Picanto with license plate M-8904, which has been successfully retrieved and is now ready to be collected by its rightful owner. KPSM encourage the owner to do this at his or her earliest convenience.
