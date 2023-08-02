August 2, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

NOTISIA POLISIAL

KPSM acknowledges public response regarding vehicle owners reclaiming their property.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

From:  Acting head of communication Department

Inspector F.N. Richards

Philipsburg, August 02nd 2023

 

 

KPSM acknowledges public response regarding vehicle owners reclaiming their property.

 

KPSM is delighted to announce the heartening public response following recent press release concerning confiscated vehicles. Numerous vehicle owners visited the police headquarters to reclaim their property.

This white Kia Picanto with license plate M-8904, which has been successfully retrieved and is now ready to be collected by its rightful owner. KPSM encourage the owner to do this at his or her earliest convenience.

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

SINT MAARTEN POLICE Armed robbery at a Restaurant on the L.B Scott road.

REDAKSHON 0

Kontrol riba establesimentunan.

REDAKSHON 0

SINT MAARTEN POLICE PRESS RELEASE 27032017

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: