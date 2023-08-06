KPSM Responds to Allegations of Police Violence and Initiates Internal Investigation
From: Acting head of communication Department
Inspector F.N. Richards
Philipsburg, August 05th 2023
On Friday, August 4, 2023.
KPSM received a report regarding allegations of violence committed by
police officers during the night of Wednesday to Thursday, August 3, 2023. The matter was
immediately brought to the attention of the Internal Affairs Bureau for investigation.
Following the report, an appointment was scheduled to record the complaint and gather detailed
information. However, the complainant expressed a preference to pursue further action after
consulting with their legal representative. Consequently, the complainant has decided to direct their
complaint to the National Detectives, exercising their rights within the legal framework of the
investigation. KPSM respects the complainant decision and acknowledges their right to pursue
alternative avenues for their complaint. In accordance with this, KPSM will fully cooperate with the
National Detectives in their investigation.
KPSM recognizes the seriousness of the allegations and the importance of a thorough and
impartial investigation. As a result, a preliminary internal disciplinary investigation has been initiated
under the direction of the Chief of Police.
KPSM is committed to ensuring transparency and accountability within its ranks. Should the
investigation uncover any evidence of wrongdoing by the officers involved, appropriate disciplinary
measures will be taken. During this investigative process, KPSM will await the conclusion of the
National Detectives investigation.
Further statements will be issued upon the completion of both investigations.
