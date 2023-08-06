From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector F.N. Richards

Philipsburg, August 05th 2023

KPSM Responds to Allegations of Police Violence and Initiates Internal Investigation

On Friday, August 4, 2023.

KPSM received a report regarding allegations of violence committed by

police officers during the night of Wednesday to Thursday, August 3, 2023. The matter was

immediately brought to the attention of the Internal Affairs Bureau for investigation.

Following the report, an appointment was scheduled to record the complaint and gather detailed

information. However, the complainant expressed a preference to pursue further action after

consulting with their legal representative. Consequently, the complainant has decided to direct their

complaint to the National Detectives, exercising their rights within the legal framework of the

investigation. KPSM respects the complainant decision and acknowledges their right to pursue

alternative avenues for their complaint. In accordance with this, KPSM will fully cooperate with the

National Detectives in their investigation.

KPSM recognizes the seriousness of the allegations and the importance of a thorough and

impartial investigation. As a result, a preliminary internal disciplinary investigation has been initiated

under the direction of the Chief of Police.

KPSM is committed to ensuring transparency and accountability within its ranks. Should the

investigation uncover any evidence of wrongdoing by the officers involved, appropriate disciplinary

measures will be taken. During this investigative process, KPSM will await the conclusion of the

National Detectives investigation.

Further statements will be issued upon the completion of both investigations.

