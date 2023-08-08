JCI Dutch Caribbean ta anunsiá Business Scale Seminar: Empowering Entrepreneurs to Reach New Heights.

Willemstad – JCI Dutch Caribbean e organisashon dediká na desaroyo di liderazgo , ta enkantá pa anunsiá su training day binidero yamá, the Business Scale Seminar. diseñá eksklusivamente pa fit empresario den kualke fase di nan negoshi, e evento aki su meta ta pa ekipá e partisipante ku e hèrmènt nesesario pa hiba nan negoshi riba nivel nobo.

The Business Scale Seminar lo tuma luga dia 19 di ougùstùs proksimo i ta primintí di ta un evento yená ku konosementu pa e partisipante ku foko riba informashon práktiko i relevante, e seminario aki ta konsistí di eksperto riba diferente tereno i veterano den nan area. Nan lo presenta nan konosementu, best practice i success stories.

JCI ta un abreviashon di Junior Chamber International. Riba nos isla nan JCI ta representá pa JCI Dutch Caribbean, kual na su turno tin organisashon lokal afiliá na Aruba, Bonaire, Kòrsou i Sint Maarten. Den JCI hende hoben entre 18 pa 40 aña ta desaroyá nan mes pa bira lider hoben emprendedor. “Nos ta sumamente kontentu di por organisá Business Scale Seminar aki i ofresé e oportunidat na empresario nan pa siña, krese i konektá ku otro.” esaki segun Shakira Albertoe, Presidente di JCI Dutch Caribbean.

Business Scale Seminar ta habrí pa tur empresario di tur industria i na kualke fase den e trayekto empresarial. Si e partisipante ta kuminsando of ya tabata tin éksito i lo ke sigui krese, e evento aki lo ofresé konosementu balioso pa sigui pusha e negoshi bai dilanti.

Registrashon pa e seminario aki ta habrí i interesado nan por sigurá nan luga dor di bishita nos wèpsait https://www.jcidc-cye.com/. E kontribushon pa partisipá na e seminario di henter dia aki ta 200 florin o $115.

JCI Dutch Caribbean ta gradisí su partnernan OX & Wolf, Aqualectra, Orco Bank, BearingPoint, APC, CBCS i BTP pa yuda hasi proyekto Creative Young Entrepreneur ku e Business Seminar aki ta forma parti di dje posibel.

Pa mas informashon tokante di e Business Scale Seminar, por fabor tuma kontakto ku nos team na cye.jcidc@gmail.com o +5999 6678407.

JCI Dutch Caribbean Announces Business Scale Seminar: Empowering Entrepreneurs to Reach New Heights

Willemstad – JCI Dutch Caribbean, the organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurial growth and leadership development, is delighted to announce its upcoming training day, the Business Scale Seminar. Designed exclusively for aspiring and seasoned entrepreneurs, this empowering event aims to equip participants with the necessary tools and strategies to scale their businesses to new heights.

Scheduled to take place on August 19th, 2023, the Business Scale Seminar promises to be an insightful experience for all attendees. With a focus on practical insights and real-world applications, the seminar will feature expert speakers and industry veterans sharing their invaluable knowledge, success stories, and best practices.

JCI is short for Junior Chamber International. On our islands JCI is represented by the National Organization, JCI Dutch Caribbean with its affiliated local organizations on Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao and Sint Maarten. In JCI young people between the ages of 18 and 40 years develop themselves in becoming enterprising young leaders. “We are thrilled to host the Business Scale Seminar and provide entrepreneurs with a unique opportunity to learn, grow, and network.” said Shakira Albertoe the President of JCI Dutch Caribbean.

The Business Scale Seminar is open to entrepreneurs from all industries and stages of their entrepreneurial journey. Whether attendees are just starting or have already achieved success and seek further growth, this event will offer valuable insights and practical takeaways to drive their ventures forward.

Registration for the seminar is now open, and interested participants can secure their spot by visiting our website at https://www.jcidc-cye.com/. The cost of attending the full-day seminar is $115.

JCI Dutch Caribbean would like to thank it’s partners OX and Wolf, Aqualectra, Orco Bank, Bearing Point, APC, CBCS and BTP for supporting the project Creative Young Entrepreneur which this Business Seminar is part of.

For more information about the Business Scale Seminar, please contact the team at cye.jcidc@gmail.com or +5999 6678407.

