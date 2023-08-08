CHRISTINE FRANCISCA GOLD AND NAHDIR HASETH SILVER @ CONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIPS AUG 2023

In Cali Colombia the AMBC Continental Boxing Championships take place. The event started August 1st and will end on August 10.

The delegation of the Curacao Boxing Association (CuraBox) consists of the boxers Nahdir Haseth and Christine Francisca, who train at Supreme Boxing Centre, the coaches Coregelino Djaoen and Yohan Leon, and referee Edmond Lodowica.

August 4, Nahdir Haseth, son of former box and kickbox champion Renato Haseth, won Alfonso Josue Ariza Angulo (Colombia) in the semi-final. August 7 Nahdir fought the final vs Christopher Acxel Balcazar Quion (Ecuador). Silver in the flyweight (-50 kg) division for juniors is a great result.

August 7, Christine Francisca won gold in the division female middle weight (-75 kg) juniors. Christine won Yamileth Los Angeles Melende (Mexico).

Edmond Lodowica is also doing great as Referee & Judge. He is taking a course to obtain a higher level and will upgrade our referees in Curacao when he is back

Both Nadir and Christine will come in action at the CuraBox Championships on August 26 in SDK.

Christine will box against a boxer from French Saint Martin.

