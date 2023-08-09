Kantidat rèkòrt di turista di estadia na yüli

….kasi 51 mil turista di estadia

WILLEMSTAD- 8 di ougùstùs 2023 – Yüli 2023 tabata un luna ekstraordinario pa industria di turismo di Kòrsou ku un prestashon remarkabel di 50.936 turista di estadia, kual ta un kresementu di 6% kompará ku e mesun periodo na aña pasá. E prestashon aki ta hasi yüli 2023 e luna ku e mihó prestashon di e aña aki te ku awor, poniendo nos isla riba e direkshon pa alkansá e milestone históriko di mei mion turista di estadia na final di aña. Notablemente, esaki ta marka tambe e promé biaha ku e kantidat di turista di estadia risibí durante e promé 7 lunanan di aña a surpasá 300 mil turista di estadia. Te na e momentunan aki, Kòrsou a risibí 323.808 turista di estadia, demostrando un kresementu impreshonante di 17% kompará ku e 275.799 turista di estadia risibí durante e mesun periodo na aña pasá.

E imágen abou ta mustra e prestashon mensual di 2023 kompará ku e meta mensual i e kantidat di turista risibí na aña pasá.

Kantidat di turista di estadia na yüli 2023

CTB ta mira un prestashon eksepshonal di diferente merkado prinsipal na luna di yüli, kual huntu a kompensá e kaida antisipá di merkado hulandes. Aña pasá nos a registrá 23.489 turista hulandes na yüli, miéntras e aña aki nos a risibí un total di 19.378 turista hulandes, un bahada di 18%. E prestashon di region Europeo a baha ku 17%. Sinembargo, e kantidat di bishitante for di region di Nort Amérika a oumento ku 33%. Total 14.106 turista a keda risibí for di Nort Amérika di kua 12.457 ta residente di Merka.

Tambe tin un kresementu supstansial den kantidat di bishitante for di Sur Amérika. CTB ta raporta un kresementu di 51% den kantidat di bishitante. Den kantidat apsoluto, nos a risibí 9.203 turista for di Sur Amérika na yüli. E region di Karibe tambe ta mustra kresementu, registrando 23% mas turista kompará ku aña pasá, 4.020 turista tabata prosedente di e islanan bisiña.

E imágen abou ta mustra e prestashon di kada region kompará ku aña pasá, inkluyendo e kantidat ku kada region ta representá den e total di turista di estadia ku a bishitá nos pais.

E paisnan den tòp 5

Huntu e paisnan den tòp 5 na luna di yüli 2023 a representá un total di 77% den kantidat di turista di estadia. Aunke a registrá ménos turista hulandes, Hulanda ta keda e merkado ku e mihó prestashon registrando 19.378 turista na luna di yüli. Apesar di registrá ménos turista hulandes kompará ku yüli 2022, CTB ta raportá ku e kantidat di bishitante for di Hulanda ta mas haltu kompará ku yüli 2019 na momentu ku 16.456 turista hulandes a keda registrá. Merka, Canada, Brazil i Colombia a registrá kresementu fuerte na yüli. E kresementu den kantidat di bishitante ta atribuí na e kresementu stratégiko den kapasidat di stul for di e destinashonnan internashonal klave huntu ku nos partnernan di e diferente aerolíneanan. Jetblue ku awor ta ofresé 5 buelo pa siman for di New York i Air Canada ofresiendo 3 buelo pa siman saliendo for di Toronto durante e lunanan di zomer. Aña pasá durante e mesun periodo, Jetblue i Air Canada tabata ofresé respektivamente 3 i 1 buelo pa siman. Ademas, e biahe inougural altamente antisipá di Azul Airlines for di Belo Horizonte a habri oportunidatnan nobo i a reforsá e konekshonnan ku Brazil. Esaki ta promé biaha ku Brazil a bula e kantidat di 2000 turista den un solo luna. CTB a registrá 2.956 brasilero na yüli.

E imágen abou ta ilustrá e prestashon di e 5 merkadonan tòp inkluyendo e tòp 3 estadonan for di kua nos turistanan ta prosedente.

Tipo di akomodashon, promedio di anochi i demografia

Informashon kompilá for di e karchinan di imigrashon ta mustra ku total turistanan a pasa un promedio di 9.5 anochi na Kòrsou. Di tur e turistanan, 61% a keda den un resort hotel. Hopi di e turistanan ku a biaha pa Kòrsou na yüli ta entre 25 – 44 aña (32%) miéntras 30% ta entre 45 – 64 aña. E imágennan abou ta ilustrá e akomodashon i demografia di e turistanan ku a biaha pa Kòrsou na yüli 2023.

Record number of stayover arrivals in July

WILLEMSTAD – August 8, 2023 – July 2023 has proven to be an outstanding month for Curaçao’s tourism industry, with a remarkable 50,936 stayover arrivals, marking a significant 6% increase compared to the same period last year. This performance makes July 2023 the best-performing month of the year so far, setting the island on course to achieve a historic milestone of half a million visitors later this year. Notably, this also marks the first time that stayover arrivals surpassed 300,000 arrivals in the first seven months of the year. Year to date, Curaçao has welcomed 323,808 stayover arrivals, demonstrating an impressive growth of 17% compared to the 275,799 stayover arrivals during the same period last year.

The image below shows the monthly performance of 2023 compared to the monthly target and last year’s arrivals.

Stayover arrivals July 2023:

CTB sees an exceptional performance of several key source markets in July, who altogether compensated the anticipated fall from the Dutch market. Last year we registered 23,489 Dutch visitors in July, while this year a total of 19,378 Dutch visitors were welcomed, an 18% decrease. The performance of the European region fell by 17%. Nevertheless, the tourist arrivals from the North American region increased by 33%. In total 14,106 North American visitors were recorded, of which 12,457 are residents from the United States of America.

There is also a substantial rise in visitor arrivals out of South America, as the CTB reports a 51% growth in arrivals. In absolute numbers we welcomed 9,203 South American visitors in July. The Caribbean region also shows growth, recording 23% more visitors than last year; 4,020 visitors from the neighboring islands.

The image below shows the performance of each region compared to last year, including the share of the total arrivals.

Top 5 countries:

Altogether the top 5 countries’ market share in arrivals for July 2023 was 77%. Despite the decline from the Netherlands, the country remains the main source market in tourist arrivals. 19,378 Dutch visitors are registered in July. Regardless of recording less Dutch visitors compared to July 2022, CTB reports that arrivals from Holland are higher compared to July 2019, when we recorded 16,456 Dutch visitors. The United States of America, Canada, Brazil, and Colombia recorded strong growth in July. The rise in visitor numbers is attributed to the strategic increase in seat capacity from key international destinations together with our airline partners. Jetblue which now offers 5 weekly flights out of New York, and Air Canada, providing 3 weekly rotations throughout the summer months from gateway Toronto. Last year during the same period, Jetblue and Air Canada offered 3, and 1 weekly flights, respectively. Furthermore, the highly anticipated inaugural flight of Azul Airlines from Belo Horizonte opened new opportunities and strengthened connections with Brazil. It is the first time Brazil crossed the 2,000 visitor arrivals count in a single month. CTB records 2,956 Brazilian visitors in July.

The image below shows the performance of the top 5 countries, including their top 3 states of residence of our visitors.

Accommodation type, average nights, and demographics:

Information gathered from the Immigration card shows that altogether visitors spent 9.5 nights on average in Curaçao. Sixty-one percent of all the visitors stayed in resort hotels. Many of the visitors who travelled in July are between 25 and 44 years old (32%) and 45 and 64 years old (30%). The images below illustrate the accommodation and demographics of the tourists who travelled to Curaçao in July 2023.

