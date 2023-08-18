From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha August 18th 2023

Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) Takes Action Against Domestic Violence Incident

The Sint Maarten Police Force has responded to a concerning incident of domestic violence. On Monday, August 14th, 2023, law enforcement arrested a female suspect with the initials S.X in connected to a distressing event where her partner was injured following an argument. Initial investigations reveal that the suspect was involved in a physical altercation with her partner, resulting in him suffering injuries to his head.

The incident that took place in Madame Estate was brought to the attention of police when the victim filed an official complaint with the police, later in the evening alleging mistreatment by the suspect. Acting in response to the complaint, detectives launched an investigation into the incident. Consequently, the suspect was identified, apprehended, and is presently in custody pending further inquiries.

Domestic violence is a grave and pressing concern on Sint Maarten that detrimentally impacts individuals, families, and the broader community. It encompasses various forms of abuse, including physical, emotional, and psychological harm inflicted within intimate relationships. The Sint Maarten Police Force is unwavering in its commitment to safeguarding the well-being of all residents. Acts of domestic violence will not be tolerated, and the police are dedicated to ensuring justice for victims and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.

The Sint Maarten Police Force calls upon anyone who may be experiencing or witnessing instances of domestic violence to courageously come forward and report such incidents. Assistance and support networks are readily available to aid victims and ensure their safety during such challenging times. If you or someone you know requires assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to the Sint Maarten Police Force or local organizations specializing in domestic violence support.

The Sint Maarten Police Force expresses gratitude for the community’s cooperation in these matters and remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a secure and nurturing environment for all residents.

Serious Assault in Cole Bay, Sint Maarten

On August 18th, 2023. At approximately 12:00 AM, central dispatch for both the police and ambulance services received multiple distress calls reporting a severe assault in the Cole Bay area.

In response to these calls, several police patrols and ambulance personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, law enforcement and medical personnel were confronted with a harrowing crime scene where a male victim had sustained grievous injuries supposedly from being chopped with a weapon.

The victim had suffered severe lacerations across his head, chest, arms, and hands. Immediate medical attention was provided on-site by ambulance personnel, and he was subsequently rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center, where the victim remains in critical condition, undergoing intensive medical care.

A second victim, identified as a female, was also present at the scene and had suffered lacerations to her hands. Fortunately, a minor who was also present in the vicinity did not sustain any injuries.

Preliminary investigations conducted by officers of detective Department point towards the involvement of the former friend of the female victim and potentially others. It is believed that this brutal attack was orchestrated by individuals known to the female victim. The police are actively working on gathering evidence and collaborating with all relevant parties to ensure a thorough investigation.

Subsequent to these initial investigations, the Major Crime Squad’s efforts led to the arrest of a suspect with the initials F.J. later in the morning. It is believed that this individual was directly connected to the incident. The Police Force of Sint Maarten anticipates further arrests to be made in connection with this case as investigations progress.

The severity of the injuries inflicted upon the male victim is absolutely unacceptable and reprehensible. This level of violence has no place in our society and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. We implore the public to seek peaceful and lawful means to resolve disputes and conflicts. Resorting to violence only leads to pain, suffering, and devastating consequences for all parties involved.

KPSM urge anyone with relevant information pertaining to this incident to come forward and assist us in this. The cooperation of the public during this

ongoing investigation is greatly appreciated, and we encourage individuals who witness this

incident or you know did who knows what took place to, please

call the police station on +17215422222 ext. 208/214 or the tip line at 9300 if you wish to

remain anonymous.

