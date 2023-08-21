Corporate Governance Trainee Program young professionals receive certificates

​

15 graduates are now better equipped to serve on Supervisory or Managing Boards

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten, the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ardwell Irion, the Secretariat of the Council of Ministers and the Themis Institute for Governance and Leadership celebrated the successful completion of a collaboration towards the Corporate Governance Trainee Program for Young Professionals.

The need for a Corporate Governance program for Young Professionals to broaden their opportunities to become members of a Supervisory Board of Directors or Managing Board was recognized by the Council of Ministers, and the execution of this need was initiated and further developed by the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ardwell Irion, who attended every session of the Program. A total of 15 applicants selected out of group of over 65 interested young professionals embarked on a year-long training. The tailor-made program was developed by the Themis Institute for Governance & Leadership and the trainings were led by Professor Dr. Frank Kunneman and Dr. Aubrich Bakhuis with the assistance of Mrs. Joane Dovale-Meit of this same Institute.

The certificate ceremony which was held at the Government administration Building on August 18, marked a significant milestone for these graduates. The ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished dignitaries, corporate leaders, and supporters, who gathered to honor the graduates’ achievements and acknowledge their commitment to elevating the standards of corporate governance in Sint Maarten.

“Transparency, accountability, and integrity are only words; the effort and desire to work is bringing it to reality. As all the graduates know, corporate governance isn’t at all about rules and regulations and policies and structures, it is about people. It’s also about the willingness of people to do things the right way.” Stated Dr. Frank Kunneman in his speech during the event.

Dr. Kunneman also touched on that the instructors were impressed with the enthusiasm, dedication of and the wisdom displayed by the participants.

Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Ms. Silveria Jacobs, expressed her pride in the graduates, stating, “Today, we witness a remarkable accomplishment by these individuals who have displayed unwavering dedication and diligence throughout their journey in the Corporate Governance Course. Their commitment to acquiring the skills and knowledge required for effective corporate governance sets a new standard for our nation’s business landscape.”

Minister of Finance, Mr. Ardwell Irion, commended the graduates for their efforts and stated, ” The event was a testament to the graduates’ hard work and the significance of strong corporate governance in ensuring the continued growth and prosperity of Sint Maarten’s economy. As these graduates step into leadership roles, they are poised to bring about positive change, fostering an environment of responsible business practices and effective decision-making.” The Minister of Finance engaged in every aspect of the Training Program as a leader. That is unusual yet substantial.

The Corporate Governance Trainee Program for Young Professionals comprised of comprehensive theoretical sessions and practical exercises, culminating in a final exam that challenged the graduates with a mock board meeting led by experienced Supervisory Board members, enabling them to apply their knowledge in a real-world context. The graduates’ ability to navigate complex scenarios and demonstrate their grasp of corporate governance principles stood as a testament to their dedication and preparation.

The Government of Sint Maarten extends their heartfelt congratulations to the 15 graduates and looks forward to witnessing their impact on the corporate landscape. This program is the first of its kind and sets the framework for such future programs in Aruba and Curaçao.

C: Minister Ardwell Irion (center right) and Secretary General of the Council of Ministers Cassandra Janssen (center left) flanked by graduates of the Corporate Governance Traineeship Program