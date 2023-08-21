Djadumingo awa seru a kai formal na Sint Maarten

​

The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), said late Sunday afternoon that, “Due to the heavy rainfall that occurred today, August 20th, 2023, we are currently experiencing challenging conditions on our road network.

“Motorists may encounter high water levels, flooding, and fallen debris, such as rocks and branches, as a result of this weather event.

“In light of these circumstances, we strongly advise all motorists to refrain from using the roads at this time. Our dedicated crews are diligently working to address and resolve these issues as quickly as possible,” the Ministry of VROMI said on Sunday.