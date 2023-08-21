Exciting Fan Raffle Package Announced for CNC AA 2023 Playoff Games

August 17, 2023 — As the Curacao National Championship AA 2023 playoffs heat up, fans have an incredible opportunity to elevate their experience with an exclusive raffle package. The Curacao Tourism Board is proud to support this initiative, aimed at promoting local games and enhancing the excitement surrounding the championship.

With the purchase of a raffle ticket for just 5,- ANG, fans can enter for a chance to win an extraordinary package that will take them to the heart of baseball excitement at the Serie del Caribe 2024 in Miami. The package includes:

Round-trip tickets for two to Miami

Entrance to three thrilling Curacao team games

A four-night hotel stay

Official fan cap and jersey

Two signed memorabilia items

The chance to witness Team Curacao’s journey at the prestigious Serie del Caribe is a dream come true for any baseball enthusiast. This package not only offers the thrill of live games but also provides an immersive experience that will create lasting memories.

“We are thrilled to offer this incredible raffle package to our dedicated fans,” said Jedrek Magdalena, President of CBF(febeko). “Thanks to the generous support of the Curacao Tourism Board, we are able to provide this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to not only support our local games but also be part of a historic event in Miami.”

The Curacao Tourism Board’s commitment to promoting local sports and attracting more fans to the games is evident through this initiative. By encouraging fan engagement and providing an enticing incentive, the board is helping to create a stronger sense of community and excitement around the local league.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase during the playoff games at Tio Daou Ballpark, ensuring that fans have ample opportunities to participate and win this exceptional package.

