Justice

Successful Police Operation Yields Positive Results in Ensuring Road Safety and Public Security, Ongoing Efforts Planned

Tue Aug 22 2023​

In a week-long police operation aimed at enhancing road safety and maintaining public order, the special Police Operation Team of KPSM conducted comprehensive traffic controls at strategic locations throughout the island.

During this period, of August 14th, 2023, to August 20th, 2023, a total of 140 cars and 13 motorcycles/scooters were stopped and controlled by officers of. The operation focused on identifying and addressing various infractions committed by drivers. The team issued a total of 60 fines for technical and a range of other traffic violations.

One particular concern that garnered attention during the operation was the issue of driving with tinted windows. In this regard, 20 drivers were attended to and educated about the regulations surrounding window tinting, underscoring our commitment to fostering awareness and compliance.

The locations targeted during this operation included the Causeway Bridge, Welfare Road, Union Road, Water Front Road, and Wriggly Street in Cole Bay. By concentrating on these high-traffic areas, we aimed to maximize the impact of our efforts and ensure safer road conditions for both residents and visitors.

In alignment with our commitment to uphold the laws and regulations of Sint Maarten, the operation also extended its focus to issues related to drug and firearm control. Throughout the week, a total of 25 individuals were encountered around various businesses and subjected to thorough inspections. Subsequently, illegal substances, including hash, marijuana, and XTC pills, were confiscated in adherence to the laws pertaining to controlled substances.

Officers will continue to execute targeted controls for the safety of residents, visitors, and

businesses especially in high traffic areas.​

