August 25, 2023
Latest:

GOBIERNU

The Ministry of VROMI would like to provide you with an update regarding the ongoing road cleanup efforts.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry’s team and contractors are actively engaged in the cleanup process and will be focusing their efforts on addressing the remaining roads.
We kindly request your patience and understanding as we continue our work to clean up the road network. Your cooperation is highly appreciated.

 

