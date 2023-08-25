Tijdelijke aanpassing tenue agenten Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland

Temporalmente por nota agentenan polisial di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense den e asina yama shùrt di IBT den kombinashon ku e vèst na lugá di polo shùrt pretu ku strepi hel di kustumber. Esaki en konekshon ku e lunanan kalor, ougùstùs, sèptèmber i òktober. E asina yama shùrt di IBT ta un shùrt kolo blou skur di material fini dor di kua aire ta pasa mas fásil, ku normalmente e agente nan ta bisti na momento ku nan ta hasi deporte. Entrante promé di novèmber lo bai bek na bisti e polo shùrt di kustumber.

Riba potrèt: agentenan ku e shùrt den kombinashon ku e vèst i agentenan ku e shùrt di IBT den dos modèl.

______________________________________

Tijdelijk zullen agenten van het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland te zien zijn in de IBT-shirt in combinatie met het vest i.p.v. van de gebruikelijke zwarte poloshirt met de horizontale gele streep. Dit in verband met de hete maanden augustus, september en oktober. De IBT-shirt is een donker blauwe shirt van ademend materiaal die normaal gesproken voor het sporten wordt gebruikt door de agenten. Per 1 november zal weer teruggegaan worden naar het dragen van de gebruikelijke poloshirt.

Op de foto’s: agenten met de shirts in combinatie met het vest en agenten met de shirts in twee uitvoeringen.

_______________________________________

Temporarily, agents of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force will be seen in the IBT shirt in combination with the vest instead of the usual black polo shirt with the horizontal yellow stripe. This is due to the hot months of August, September and October. The IBT shirt is a dark blue shirt of breathable material that is normally used by the officers for sports. As of November 1st , we will return to wearing the usual polo shirt.

In the photos: officers with the shirts in combination with the vest and officers with the shirts in two versions.

