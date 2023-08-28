Public Health, Social Development and Labor Winners Announced for WBW 6th Annual Breastfeeding Photo Contest

Thu Aug 24 2023

World Breastfeeding Week 2023 (WBW) that took place from August 1 to 7 under the theme, “Enabling Breastfeeding, making a difference for working parents.”

Section Youth Health Care which falls under the Collective Prevention Service (CPS), spearheaded Sint Maarten’s participation.

On August 3, the winners of the 6th Annual Breastfeeding Photo Contest were selected during the judging selection process at the CPS Offices at the Vineyard Office Building.

The winner of the photo contest is Cecilia Goodman-Jankie, second place winner is Kimoya Sinclair, and the third-place winner Fayethe Yeung.

Participants who contributed great photos but did not place in the top three were Ayumi Bervoets, Humera Alam, Juli Ann Richardson, Latoya Jacobs, Rosalie Realon, Natasia Verheijen, and Clarissa Mardenborough.

The judges were Joran Romain, D’antoinette Roger-Sorton and Sabrina Vrutaal.

YHC would like to thank everyone who participated in the photo contest and is looking forward to the next one. A thank you also goes out to the judges for their contributions to the selection process of the winners, and to the sponsors who contributed to the mothers namely, Pink Pearl, FitFoods, and Boolchands.

“Breastfeeding is one of the most effective ways to ensure child health and survival,” the World Health Organization (WHO) says. It further adds, “Breastmilk is the ideal food for infants. It is safe, clean and contains antibodies which help protect against many common childhood illnesses.

“Breastmilk provides all the energy and nutrients that the infant needs for the first months of life, and it continues to provide up to half or more of a child’s nutritional needs during the second half of the first year, and up to one third during the second year of life.

“Breastfed children perform better on intelligence tests, are less likely to be overweight or obese and less prone to diabetes later in life. Women who breastfeed also have a reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancers,” the WHO concludes.

Section YHC which falls under CPS, says that WBW activities were part of CPSs annual calendar of health observances which is

aimed at promoting health related issues and topics on a monthly basis.

PHOTO CAPTION (Group photo of winner): Group photo of winners and representatives from CPS/YHC.

