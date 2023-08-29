From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha Aug. 28th 2023

Traffic Controls and Enforcement Results – August 21st to August 27th, 2023

As part of our ongoing efforts to maintain road safety and deter unlawful activities, personnel of the police force of Sint-Maarten conducted a series of traffic controls and other enforcement actions during the week of August 21st to August 27th, 2023.

During this period, the police conducted operations aimed at addressing various concerns related to road safety, vehicle compliance, and public order. The results of these actions are as follows:

Traffic Controls and Vehicle Inspections:

A total of 145 vehicles were stopped and subjected to thorough inspections.

Our officers issued a total of 64 fines for a range of traffic infractions, emphasizing KPSM commitment to upholding traffic laws and ensuring responsible driving behavior.

Scooter/Motorcycle Compliance:

Among the vehicles stopped, 39 scooters and motorcycles were inspected.

Ten (10) scooters were impounded due to lacking the necessary technical aspects required for safe operation on public roads. We remind all scooter and motorcycle owners of the importance of maintaining their vehicles to ensure the safety of both riders and others on the road.

Tinted Windows Violations :

Eighteen (18) individuals were addressed in connection with vehicles having tinted windows that violated legal limits

Public Order and Loitering:

In a proactive effort to ensure public safety, 40 individuals were engaged in controls while loitering around various business establishments located across the island

The Sint Maarten Police Force would like to inform the public that these enforcement actions are part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing safety on our roads and maintaining public order.

We want to ensure that all individuals are aware that similar controls will be carried out during the upcoming period. Our officers will be actively engaged in addressing road safety, vehicle compliance, and public order matters to create a secure environment for.

Sint Maarten Police Force’s Participation in Nagico Health Expo

The Sint Maarten Police Force is pleased to announce its active participation in the recent Nagico Health Expo held on Saturday, August 26th, 2023. The event, dedicated to promoting health and wellness within our community, provided an excellent platform for the police force to engage with the public and highlight the importance of physical fitness and teamwork.

As part of our commitment to fostering a healthier and safer Sint Maarten, the police force organized a special physical activity called the “Parkour Challenge.” This challenge, inspired by the art of Parkour, involved participants navigating an obstacle course designed to increase efficiency and test their physical prowess.

Parkour is the art of moving from point “a” to point “b” using the obstacles in your path to increase your efficiency. In the Pakor Challenge, participants were grouped into teams of six, and each team had the opportunity to navigate the obstacle course as quickly as possible. This exciting challenge not only highlighted the participants’ physical capabilities but also emphasized the value of teamwork and strategic thinking in overcoming obstacles.

“The Nagico Health Expo was an exceptional opportunity for members of KPSM to interact with our community in a positive and engaging manner,”

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) expresses gratitude to Nagico Insurances for hosting this vital event, which enabled local organizations to come together and support the well-being of our residents.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

