Bonaire celebrates Tourism Month with multiple activities in September

Starting September 2nd, Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is planning different activities throughout the entire month of September to celebrate World Tourism Day! Every year on September 27th, we celebrate World Tourism Day. The purpose of World Tourism Day is to raise awareness of the significance of tourism within national and international communities and to highlight its adding economic value to the community.

Beginning Saturday, September 2nd, and all other Saturdays in September, all arriving visitors will be greeted personally at the Flamingo International Airport with Bonaire’s island rhythm and folkloric music. Visitors get to experience and take pictures with our local Ambassadors dressed in traditional folkloric outfits. As a token of our gratitude, all visitors will receive a welcome gift as part of our visitor retention program named Bonaire Ambassadors.

On September 6th, we celebrate Bonaire Day. The government of Bonaire will host a series of activities on this day and a unique highlight is the annual Bonaire Bikers Club activities throughout the island in honor of Bonaire Day.

This year, on September 23rd, TCB will be organizing a ‘Tourism Scavenger Hunt’, a fun and educational scavenger hunt in downtown Kralendijk for the youth ages 9 to 12 years. The scavenger hunt will include different stops/challenges and fun activities that the participating children must complete to earn points. The winners of the scavenger hunt will be announced during the Taste of Bonaire event on September 30th.

TCB recently announced the launch of its exciting new activation, the ‘Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2023’. The contest will run for four weeks starting on August 28th until September 24th. The top three winners will be selected and announced on September 26th, 2023 from all eligible entries on the website http://www.bonaireisland.com/photo-contest/. We also encourage all participants to share their images on social media and tag @bonaireisland and use the following hashtags: #CaptureBonaire2023 #ItsInOurNature.

From September 23rd – 30th, Bonaire will be hosting the Bonaire Dive Week in partnership with PADI, the world’s largest ocean exploration and diver organization. The week-long exploration event will include endless adventure for amateur and experienced scuba divers alike and allow them the opportunity to experience the untouched nature of Bonaire and discover its diverse underwater world. For more information, visit padi.com/padiclubbonaire

From September 25th – 30th, TCB is organizing its first Bonaire International Tourism Conference, by welcoming international wholesalers, tour operators, travel agents, and tourism partners from Europe and North America to Bonaire. The Bonaire International Tourism Conference is an opportunity for our international partners to experience the unique product that Bonaire has to offer to its visitors, as well as meetings with private sector partners. In addition, it is a great opportunity for them to learn more about Bonaire’s marketing strategies, explore what Bonaire has to offer both products and properties, meet new island partners, and bring new business opportunities for the island. On September 26th, TCB is hosting a ‘Let’s Meet & Flamingle Business Speed-date’ event, where the island partners can meet or reconnect with prospective and current wholesalers, tour operators, travel agents, and tourism partners. The aim of the business speed-date is for island partners and tourism partners to meet with many (new) potential business contacts and create partnerships that can help boost Bonaire tourism and lead to new opportunities.

On September 27th and 28th, TCB is organizing its third Annual Bonaire Tourism Summit, themed: Preserving Our Hidden Gem, with the aim to bring our active tourism stakeholders and partners together to discuss the island’s future, branding, air service, marketing, and public relations strategies, latest developments and trends in the industry. With expert keynote and guest speakers, the aim of the Bonaire Tourism Summit is for the Bonaire tourism industry to ‘rise to the next level’ in every manner possible, to continue providing and promoting the island’s unique attributes.

From September 28th – October 1st, Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association and TCB in collaboration with wine education and certification provider WTOL Academy and Stichting Vakbekwaamheid Horeca (SVH), are organizing the first Bonaire Wine Week, with the aim to showcase the richness and diversity of the wine industry while promoting Bonaire as a premier destination for wine tourism.

The Tourism Month activities will culminate on Saturday, September 30th, at the Taste of Bonaire event, themed Tourism. The theme of the event is focused on Tourism and Youth.

For more information, please visit our events calendar on http://www.BonaireIsland.com, or send an email to marketing@bonaireisland.com.

