Youth Health Care’s Mom-to-Mom Session Fruitful

In connection with World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) 2023 that took place from August 1-7, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) Section Youth Health Care (YHC) organized as part of its activities a Mom to Mom Sit-n-Chat Session which took place on August 5.

A total of 10 women took part and the conservation described was fruitful whereby mothers were able to engage in assisting others with breastfeeding challenges they have encountered during their breastfeeding journey.

YHC looks forward to offering this session again during the 8th Annual World Breastfeeding Week in 2024 where it will continue to support and educate mothers in the community.

The session also allowed mothers and mothers to discuss any baby related issues (knowing if the baby is getting enough breast

milk per feed), gain knowledge (latching on, care for breast, pumping), and talk about their experiences in a group discussion.

Breastfeeding can eliminate child malnutrition. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), initiation of breastfeeding within the first hour of birth, followed by exclusive breastfeeding for six months and continued breastfeeding for up to two years or beyond, offers a powerful line of defense against all forms of child malnutrition, including wasting and obesity; and breastfeeding also acts as babies’ first vaccine, protecting them against many common childhood illnesses.

CPS falls under the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA).

PHOTO: Mom to Mom Session