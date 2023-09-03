We are starting back!

Bondia all Women Who Care!

A bit late, but we want to invite you to the next and third meeting for 2023.

If you are still in and wish to continue receiving our invitations please register by completing this electronic form https://forms.gle/ iH9Y3kTZQ5L8amix5 If you wish to nominate a charity, you can register it by completing the electroning form or the attached one. Please note that you should be a participant in order to nominate and someone should be present to pitch the charity topic if selected. Nominate a Charity Now: https://forms.gle/ SdLxuLYUMHXJRr7J8 If this mail does not apply to you, sorry for that, we are using an old mailing list. You can update your info here: https://arcg.is/1nbHLK0 Take care and see you next Tuesday! Cindy Eman Visit our Website https://curacao- 100woc.weebly.com/ Tuesday September 5th, at the Marketplace at Hòfi Cas Còrá, from 18:00 to 19:00.

