September 3, 2023
KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

We are starting back!

REDAKSHON
Bondia all Women Who Care!
A bit late, but we want to invite you to the next and third meeting for 2023.
Tuesday September 5th, at the Marketplace at Hòfi Cas Còrá, from 18:00 to 19:00.

If you are still in and wish to continue receiving our invitations please register by completing this electronic form https://forms.gle/iH9Y3kTZQ5L8amix5
If you wish to nominate a charity, you can register it by completing the electroning form or the attached one. Please note that you should be a participant in order to nominate and someone should be present to pitch the charity topic if selected. Nominate a Charity Now: https://forms.gle/SdLxuLYUMHXJRr7J8
If this mail does not apply to you, sorry for that, we are using an old mailing list. You can update your info here: https://arcg.is/1nbHLK0
Take care and see you next Tuesday!
Cindy Eman
