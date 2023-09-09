September 9, 2023
GOBIERNU

Meeting between the Presidium of Parliament and the Council of Ministers.

Government of Sint Maarten

On Friday, September 8, 2023, a meeting was held between the Presidium of Parliament and the Council of Ministers. The meeting opened with introductory remarks by the Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, Ms. Silveria E. Jacobs, and the President of Parliament, Mr. Sidharth M. Bijlani.
The primary points of discussion included the budgetary process and the communication protocols between Parliament and the Government particularly concerning correspondence between entities and the legislative processes. While arrangements will be made for subsequent discussions to follow up on the issues, the meeting was successful in identifying areas for improvement and establishing solutions to enhance efficiency. All parties involved regarded the meeting as productive.

 

