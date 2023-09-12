On Monday, September 11, 2023, in Public meeting no. 21, the President of Parliament officially closed the Parliamentary Year 2022-2023 in accordance with article 46 of the Constitution. In order for the new Parliamentary Year 2023-2024 to commence on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, the current year must be closed. The closure of the Parliamentary Year is an opportune moment for reflection. For this reason, Faction Leaders and Independent Members in Parliament were given the opportunity to direct themselves to Parliament and the public of Sint Maarten for a maximum of 10 minutes and reflect on this Parliamentary Year. The President of Parliament, Mr. Sidharth M. Bijlani, also reflected on the Parliamentary Year and mentioned important highlights that took place and topics that Parliament discussed during this year.