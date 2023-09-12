Stakeholders Collaborate to Host 2nd Annual Men’s Night Out -Prostate Cancer Awareness Event

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness month and the team at Kooyman has joined forces with the Elektralyets, Positive Foundation, and the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA) to host the upcoming “Men’s Night Out” prostate cancer awareness event which will take place this Saturday September 16th from 6:30pm-9:00pm at Kooyman.

The event, in collaboration with CPS will feature a panel discussion on Prostate Cancer, tackling questions and topics such as early prevention, testing, symptoms and self-care including a special presentation on “Movement” with the aims of promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Men’s Night Out, will also feature a Barbershop, Power Tool Demos, and a blue lounge for men to mingle and discuss a sensitive topic such as prostate cancer in a more informal setting where they may feel free to receive vital information on this disease that affects men 40+ with early symptoms and generally affects men 50+.

All men will receive a FREE ManUp-CheckUp Prostate Cancer Awareness Shirt and be treated to an array of tasty finger foods as they enjoy music in a fun and informative atmosphere.

“The event caters to 150 Men so space is limited,” says Evencia Carty-Seabrookes, Kooyman Commercial Officer, adding: “We urge participants to visit http://www.Kooymanbv.com/events to register online and ensure that they receive their FREE Prostate Cancer Awareness T-Shirt.”

The event is free, though registration is required.