Honorable Minister Egbert J. Doran Approves St. Maarten’s ‘Way Forward’ for Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) Project
Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure
Mon Sep 11 2023
The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and
Infrastructure (VROMI) is pleased to announce that the Honorable Minister Egbert J Doran has
recently approved the St. Maarten’s ‘Way Forward’ for the “Moving to Integrated Solid Waste
Management” (ISWM) Project. This significant development marks a crucial step towards
enhancing the island’s waste management practices and ensuring a sustainable future.
The approved ‘Way Forward’ provides an encompassing overview of the ISWM project,
shedding light on its framework, strategic trajectory as well as addressing institutional, financial
and legal aspects. It outlines the anticipated pathway to the inception, design and operational
reality of the project. These phases underscore the commitment of all stakeholders involved to
transform the ISWM vision into a tangible and effective Solid Waste Authority (SWA) in Sint
Maarten.
“The approval of the Integrated Solid Waste Management project’s Vision is a testament to our
commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable Sint Maarten. This initiative represents a pivotal
step towards responsible waste management, and we are dedicated to its success. Collaboration
is key, and I am pleased to see hands coming together to ensure that every relevant party is
actively contributing to the project’s advancement”, stated Minister Egbert J. Doran.
Recognizing the pivotal role of the Ministry of VROMI in waste management on the island, the
endorsement by Minister Egbert J. Doran serves as a crucial affirmation of the approach
proposed for the improvement of solid waste management in Sint Maarten. The Ministry’s
dedication to overseeing and implementing effective waste management strategies reinforces
its commitment to the well-being of the community and the environment.
This dynamic process has been marked by abundant collaborations involving the Government of
Sint Maarten, in the form of an inter-ministerial workgroup, the National Recovery Program
Bureau (The NRPB), The International Cooperation Agency of the Association of Netherlands
Municipalities (VNGI), amongst other stakeholders within the community.
“Our collaboration embodies our commitment to shaping sustainable pathways that empower
communities to thrive”, stated Gijs Langeveld, Expert Lead at VNGI. “By embracing innovative
recycling strategies and waste management practices, we are not only safeguarding our
environment today but also fortifying Sint Maarten for the challenges and opportunities of
tomorrow.”
The ISWM project remains firmly on track, geared towards delivering essential outputs and
outcomes within the stipulated timeframe. The project team, along with key stakeholders, is
unwavering in its determination to achieve the outlined goals, ensuring a more sustainable,
cleaner, and healthier Sint Maarten for generations to come.
