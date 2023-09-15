September 15, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

NOTISIA

WinterTuin Curaçao Kids Festival This Saturday | Invitation Finissage ‘her story – su historia’

REDAKSHON 0 Comments
Dear Friends of The Curaçao Museum,

This year The Curaçao Museum is proud to host The WinterTuin Curaçao Kids Festival on our premises.
We cordially invite you to step into a world of wonder at WinterTuin Curaçao Kids Festival with an extensive, varied, and very exciting program for the Kids!

Wintertuin Curaçao Kids Festival
Saturday, September 16, 2023
From 16.00 to 20.00
Tickets are available at Mensing’s Caminda, van der Tweel Supermarket,
or online at https://caribbeanticketshop.com
For more info:@wintertuinofficial or info@hetcuracaosch.museum

Be pART of Harmonies of Art 
Our Education Corner ‘Be pART ‘, an important segment of our New exhibition Harmonies of Art, marking our 75 years of existence, will also be open on this day with lots of fun and exciting assignments! How would you like to dress up in the Museum? Puzzle but then with the paintings in the exhibition!? Make museum poetry with word magnets, make your own Rap Inna Snap, or make an Art TikTok? Drop in and  ‘Be pART’ of our Exhibition Harmonies of Art!
Education Corner
Be pART of our exhibition Harmonies of Art 
The exhibition ‘Harmonies of Art’ was made possible thanks to our sponsors:
SAVE THE DATE
Invitation
Finissage Exhibition ‘her story – su historia’
Jeaninne Quesor
Exhibition ‘her story, su historia’
One of our beautiful exhibitions ‘her story, su historia’ by Jeannine Quesor, currently on show in our Souterrain is coming to an end on Saturday, September 30 and we are going to say ’till next time’ on Thursday, September 28, where Jeannine will be showing a New Art Piece that will be included in the exhibition because she did not stand still and continued creating her Art since the opening of ‘her story, su historia’.  This photography exhibition with beautiful and almost surreal underwater pictures tells a story, her story and maybe your story. Want to know how?  Drop in and discover more ‘under the surface’ than you can see with the naked eye.
BECOME A FRIEND
Become a Friend of The Curaçao Museum!
For only ANG150.00 a year, you will support and contribute to the promotion of
The Curaçao Museum and the important work we do in the field of Art and Culture.
Next to this, your contribution will also help to restore the beautiful building the Museum resides in since its opening on March 7, 1948. A former Military Hospital that was built in 1853.

What will you get in return when you become a Friend of The Curaçao Museum?
Free entry to the Museum 
Invitations to the opening of New Exhibitions
Invitations to Lectures, Musical concerts, Workshops, and other Events and Activities organized by The Curaçao Museum
Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Government of Sint Maarten

REDAKSHON 0

Prome Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes: Entrevista cu Lindy y Julisa riba Dia Internacional di Hende Muhe: TA DEN NOS MAN PA SIÑA PROTEHE NOS MES PA NO LAGA COSNAN NEGATIVO AFECTA NOS

REDAKSHON 0

SOPRANOS 12 DECEMBER 2016

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: