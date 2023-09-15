WinterTuin Curaçao Kids Festival This Saturday | Invitation Finissage ‘her story – su historia’

|
|Exhibition ‘her story, su historia’
One of our beautiful exhibitions ‘her story, su historia’ by Jeannine Quesor, currently on show in our Souterrain is coming to an end on Saturday, September 30 and we are going to say ’till next time’ on Thursday, September 28, where Jeannine will be showing a New Art Piece that will be included in the exhibition because she did not stand still and continued creating her Art since the opening of ‘her story, su historia’. This photography exhibition with beautiful and almost surreal underwater pictures tells a story, her story and maybe your story. Want to know how? Drop in and discover more ‘under the surface’ than you can see with the naked eye.
