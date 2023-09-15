WinterTuin Curaçao Kids Festival This Saturday | Invitation Finissage ‘her story – su historia’

Dear Friends of The Curaçao Museum, This year The Curaçao Museum is proud to host The WinterTuin Curaçao Kids Festival on our premises.

We cordially invite you to step into a world of wonder at WinterTuin Curaçao Kids Festival with an extensive, varied, and very exciting program for the Kids! Wintertuin Curaçao Kids Festival

Saturday, September 16, 2023

From 16.00 to 20.00

Tickets are available at Mensing’s Caminda, van der Tweel Supermarket,

or online at https://caribbeanticketshop. com

For more info:@wintertuinofficial or info@hetcuracaosch.museum Be pART of Harmonies of Art

Our Education Corner ‘Be pART ‘, an important segment of our New exhibition Harmonies of Art, marking our 75 years of existence, will also be open on this day with lots of fun and exciting assignments! How would you like to dress up in the Museum? Puzzle but then with the paintings in the exhibition!? Make museum poetry with word magnets, make your own Rap Inna Snap, or make an Art TikTok? Drop in and ‘Be pART’ of our Exhibition Harmonies of Art!