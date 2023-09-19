From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha Sept 19th 2023

SINT MAARTEN POLICE ALERT PUBLIC TO ONGOING ROBBERY INCIDENTS

The Sint Maarten Police Force is deeply concerned about a series of armed robberies that have occurred throughout the past month in various locations across our beautiful island. Our priority is the safety and security of our residents and visitors, and we are taking immediate actions to address these incidents.

Incident Overview:

Several of these armed robberies have occurred in the vicinity of the Cole Bay Area, primarily targeting individuals leaving casinos in the area. Additionally, there have been reports of armed robberies committed by suspects on scooters, as well as on foot, targeting restaurants and supermarkets.

Police Response:

In response to these incidents, the Sint Maarten Police Force has intensified its efforts to prevent further occurrences and apprehend those responsible. We are actively working on strategies to increase public safety and restore a sense of security within our community.

Community Involvement:

We kindly request the cooperation of our residents and business owners in these challenging times. To enhance your safety, please remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings, whether you are on the road or conducting business. If you witness any suspicious activity or have any information related to these robberies, please do not hesitate to contact us immediately.

Important Safety Tips:

Stay aware of your surroundings.

If you notice any suspicious individuals or activities, report them to the police.

Use well-lit and populated areas when possible, especially during late hours.

When leaving a casino, be cautious and aware of your surroundings.

Business owners should ensure their security systems are in good working order.

We understand the concern and fear that these incidents may cause within our community. Please rest assured that the Sint Maarten Police Force is committed to doing everything in its power to ensure your safety and bring those responsible to justice.

We will continue to keep the public informed of our progress in this matter. Together, we can make our beautiful island a safer place for everyone.

The detectives investigating these armed robbery cases are asking anyone who has information about any of these robberies to contact the Sint

Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on

9300 (free of charge). You can also leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police

Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.

Police Force of Sint Maarten Clarifies Procedure for Obtaining Declaration of Conduct

The Police Force of Sint Maarten wishes to inform the public about the correct procedure for obtaining a Declaration of Conduct, also known as a Police Record, in response to the numerous requests received for this document.

A Declaration of Conduct is an essential document often required for various purposes such as employment, immigration, or visa applications. To ensure a streamlined and efficient process, the Police Force of Sint Maarten wants to clarify that this document can be obtained through the official website of the Government of Sint Maarten.

Individuals seeking to obtain a Declaration of Conduct should visit the Government of Sint Maarten’s website at https://www.sintmaartengov.org/services/Pages/Declaration-of-Conduct.aspx

On the website, you will find a dedicated page for requesting the Declaration of Conduct at Please note that the Police Force of Sint Maarten does not engage in the issuance of these documents. All requests and processing are handled through the government’s online portal.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten does not have a process that involves providing approvals or denials for these documents. Therefore, we kindly ask the public to follow the prescribed procedure on the government’s website for obtaining the Declaration of Conduct. The online process is designed to be user-friendly and efficient, ensuring that you receive the necessary document in a timely manner.

We encourage all individuals who require a Declaration of Conduct to visit the official government website and follow the guidelines provided. This will help expedite your application and ensure that you receive the document you need for your specific purpose.

