From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha Sept 20th 2023

Arrest and Ongoing Investigation in Connection with Serious Assault Incident in Cole-Bay

In connection with the serious assault incident that occurred on August 18th, 2023, in the Cole Bay area, where a victim was severely injured with a machete and involving more than one suspect, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is providing an update on the ongoing investigation.

On the day of the incident, the suspect, identified as J.S.H., was arrested by personnel of Detective Department. The first suspect was subsequently, transported to the police station, where he was held pending further investigation. After being arraigned J.S.H. was questioning by personnel from the Major Crimes team.

Later in the day, a search was conducted at the suspect’s residence, under the supervision of the investigative judge. During this operation, several items of interest were seized by the investigating officers.

As of the latest update, the suspect, J.S.H., remains in police custody as the investigation continues to gather crucial evidence and information related to the case. While substantial progress has been made with the arrest of second suspects with the initials J.L.S.F involved in this incident, the Major Crimes team is continuing actively to seeking assistance from the public.

We urge anyone who possesses knowledge or information related to this incident to come forward and aid in our ongoing investigation. Your cooperation is invaluable in helping us resolve this matter effectively.

Please contact the KPSM’s Major Crimes Department at +1 721 542 2222, extension 208, 223, or 214, to share any relevant information you may have. Additionally, you can choose to provide anonymous tips by calling the dedicated tip line at 9300.

The Sint Maarten Police Force expresses its gratitude to the community for their continued support and cooperation as we work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of our beloved island.

