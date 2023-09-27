85 agente di biahe argentino a eksperensiá Kòrsou

durante e di 13 ‘Copa Vacations Argentina Convention’…

WILLEMSTAD- 27 di sèptèmber 2023 – Resientemente Kòrsou tabatin e honor di risibí 85 agente di biahe argentino den kuadro di e di 13 enkuentro anual di ‘Copa Vacations Argentina’. Ta promé biaha ku un grupo asina grandi di agente di biahe for di Argentina a bishitá Kòrsou. Meta di e bishita di 3 dia tabata pa laga e agentenan di biahe sera konosí i eksperensiá Kòrsou, pa asina nan por bende nos destinashon mas mihó ainda bou di argentinonan.

E programa a inisiá ku un fiesta di apertura kaminda Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko sr. Ruisandro Cijntje a trese un palabra di Bon Biní dilanti invitando e agentenan di biahe pa nan disfrutá i sinti pa nan mes kiko Kòrsou tin di ofresé. E siguiente dia e agentenan di biahe a bishitá diferente hotèl pa sera konosí ku e atributonan ku kada hotèl ta ofresé. Ku e konosementu aki, e agentenan di biahe por konsehá nan klientenan kua ta e akomodashon ku ta pas mihó ku nan. Na final di e di dos dia, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) a organisá un fiesta kantu di laman kaminda e agentenan di biahe por a eksperensiá diferente aktividat akuátiko manera sea-doo, kayak transparente i water bikes. E delaster dia, e grupo a partisipá na un Willemstad tour den trolley train i riba scooter eléktriko pa sera konosí ku Kòrsou su kultura i historia. Pa finalisá e programa e agentenan di biahe a disfrutá di un tour riba barku pa konosé Kòrsou via di laman.

E bishita na Kòrsou a forma parti di un programa mas amplio kaminda riba invitashon di e operadornan, Copa Vacations, Delfos Tours, Logan Travel, Siga Turismo, Top Dest i Tower Travel, e agentenan di biahe a eksperensiá 3 diferente pais di kual Kòrsou tabata unu di nan. Banda di Kòrsou e agentenan di biahe a bishitá tambe Panama i Aruba.

Argentina ta un merkado kresiente pa Kòrsou. CTB ta kontentu ku e kolaborashon ku partnernan di sektor privá pa asina por a mustra e diversidat ku Kòrsou ta ofresé.

85 Argentinian travel agents experienced Curaçao

during the 13th Copa Vacations Argentina Convention…

WILLEMSTAD- September 27, 2023 – Recently, Curaçao had the honor of receiving 85 Argentinian travel agents as part of the 13th annual Copa Vacations Argentina convention. It was the first time that such a large group of travel agents from Argentina visited Curaçao. The goal of the 3-day visit was to enable the travel agents to get to know and experience Curaçao, enhancing their ability to promote our destination more effectively to the Argentinian market.

The event program started with a welcome party where the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje, gave a welcome speech, inviting the travel agents to enjoy and feel for themselves what Curaçao has to offer. The following day, the travel agents visited different hotels to inspect the amenities offered by each. With the knowledge acquired, the travel agents can better advise their clients on the best accommodation options according to their needs. At the end of the second day, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) organized a beach party where the travel agents were able to experience various aquatic activities such as sea-doo’s, clear kayak’s, water bikes and other activities. On the last day, the group went on a Willemstad tour by trolley train and electric scooters to learn about Curaçao’s culture and history. To conclude the program, the travel agents enjoyed a boat tour to explore Curaçao from the sea.

The visit to Curaçao was part of a broader program, where upon invitation from the operators Copa Vacations, Delfos Tours, Logan Travel, Siga Turismo, Top Dest, and Tower Travel, the travel agents experienced three different countries, Curaçao, Panama and Aruba.

Argentina is a growing market for Curaçao. CTB is pleased with its collaboration with private sector partners to highlight the rich diversity that Curaçao has to offer.

