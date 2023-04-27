Albatros Airlines a inisiá ku ruta Venezuela – Kòrsou

For di Valencia i Las Piedras

WILLEMSTAD- 26 di aprel 2023 – Despues ku e frontera entre Kòrsou i Venezuela tabata será pa 4 aña, 26 di aprel 2023 e promé aerolínea for di Venezuela a inisiá ku buelonan pa Kòrsou. Albatros Airlines lo ehekutá 2 ruta for di Venezuela. Ta trata di e ruta Valencia – Kòrsou i Las Piedras – Kòrsou. E aerolínea ya tabata bula e konekshon Venezuela – Korsou den pasado. Na yegada di tur dos buelo na Aeropuerto Internashonal Hato e avionnan a keda risibí ku e tradishonal saludo di awa.

E buelonan di Albatros Airlines lo ta dos biaha pa siman riba djárason i djabièrnè. E buelonan ta keda efektuá ku un Embraer 120 ku un kapasidat di 30 stul. Ofisina di Turismo di Korsou (CTB) ta kontentu ku awor por kuminsá risibí turistanan atrobe for di e merkado di Venezuela. Venezuela semper tabata un merkado importante pa Kòrsou. CTB ya ta ehekutando diferente akshon di merkadeo na Venezuela. Ademas luna pasá den antisipashon di re-apertura di frontera ku Venezuela, CTB a ofresé un seshon di planifikashon pa sales managers di e sektor di turismo kaminda a duna informashon referente e potensial bishitante for di Venezuela, partnernan komersial na Venezuela, konektividat entre Venezuela i Kòrsou i e proseso di aplikashon di Visa.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) i Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) ta felisitá Albatros Airlines ku inisio di e konekshon entre Venezuela i Kòrsou i ta deseá nan tur kos bon.

Albatros Airlines launched its Venezuela – Curaçao route

From Valencia and Las Piedras

WILLEMSTAD – April 26, 2023 – After a four-year period of closed borders between Curaçao and Venezuela on April 26, 2023, the first airline from Venezuela launched its flights to Curaçao. Albatros Airlines will fly 2 routes from Venezuela, namely the Valencia – Curaçao and Las Piedras – Curaçao routes. The airline already used to execute the Venezuela – Curaçao flights in the past. Upon arrival of both flights at Curaçao International Airport, the planes were greeted with the traditional water salute.

The Albatros Airlines flights will be executed twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays. The flights will be realized with an Embraer 120 aircraft with a capacity of 30 seats. The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is very pleased that we can welcome again the tourists from the Venezuelan market. Venezuela has always been an important market for Curaçao, and CTB is already executing different marketing actions in Venezuela. Also last month, in anticipation of the re-opening of the border with Venezuela, CTB conducted a planning session for sales managers in the tourism sector, during which the following topics were informed: the potential visitor from Venezuela, trade partners in Venezuela, connectivity between Venezuela and Curaçao, and the Visa application process.

The government of Curaçao, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) and Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) congratulate Albatros Airlines with the launch of its flights between Venezuela and Curaçao, and wish them all the best.