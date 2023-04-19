CHATA celebrates Stars of the Industry

Stars of Q1 2023

Willemstad, 19 April, 2023 – CHATA hosted the first “Stars of the Industry” award ceremony of 2023 at CHATA Member, Kontiki Beach Resort. During this event, the first quarter employees and supervisors from 2023 were nominated by a variety of CHATA members and were recognized and celebrated. All the nominees received gifts provided by Starbucks Curaçao and Licores Maduro.

CHATA is proud to host events such as these as it continuously highlights the employees that not only hold tourism and hospitality close to their hearts, but they practice it every day with a smile on their faces. The nominees of this quarter were selected as they demonstrated outstanding work-ethic and their employers are grateful and very happy to have them on their teams.

CHATA is proud to share with you the results of the Stars of the Industry for the 1st quarter of 2023:

Company Name Employee Present position Employee Acoya Curacao resort villas & spa Islainy Windefelde Front office agent Avila Beach Hotel Wilshandall Geertruida Bartender Cabana Beach club Jiliandro Amerikaan Purchase runner Curacao airport partners Shuraino Pieter Airport security screener Curacao Marriot beach resort Gerniel Felizie Bartender Curacao Marriot beach resort Nharaie Simon Self Inspecting Room Attendant Curacao Public Aquarium N.V. Shermain Giterson Shop Employee DeLynne Resort Curacao Zuwena Emerenciana Bar attendant Dive Center Scuba Do Mariana Sanchez Dive instructor Dolphin Suites & Wellness Anouska Poulina Administrative and accounting assistant Dreams Curacao Resort & Spa Gene Mercelita HR Coordinator FBTT Dursley Paulina Driver Green Phenix Mark Touze Participant in Learning Project Impacto B.V. Misonaila Marcos Internal Caretaker Kontiki Beach Resort Eugene Valerius TD Employee Kontiki Luxury Suites Amy Sligting Guest Experience Agent Mood beach Adriana Petit Help Chef Morena Eco Resort Chantal Flaneur Housekeeping Employee Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Ivan Lopez Maintenance Technician Wet & Wild Beach Club Eldrick Toppenberg Bar Employee Zoëtry Curaçao Resort & Spa Nathan Luis Gardener Zoëtry Curaçao Resort & Spa Norbel Vejerano Entertainer

Company Name Supervisor Present position Supervisor Acoya Curacao resort villas & spa Jennifer Peguero Restaurant supevisor Avila Beach hotel Frensel Trinidad Security Supervisor Cabana Beach club Stephany Jones Supervisor Curacao Dolphin Academy N.V. Debby Junior Miralda SR Dolphin Trainer Curacao Marriot Beach resort Emanuel Dunk Revenue coordinator Dive Center Scuba Do Roderick Schmitz Assistant Manager Dreams Curacao Resorts & Spa Norman Martina Supervisor F&B Dreams Curacao Resorts & Spa Wendy Soriano Moises Restaurant supevisor FBTT Enchevar Williams Captain Green Phenix William Lewis Technical Manager Kontiki Beach Resort Wesenslao Conquet Coordinator TD Mood beach Adrianus den Herder Chef kok Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Giandra Pinedo Service supervisor Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Eliënne Coffi Purchasing manager The beach house Natasha Cathalina-Camelia Supervisor Housekeeping Zoëtry Curaçao Resort & Spa Misha Wilson F&B Supervisor

CHATA encourages the entire sector, including all tourism ambassadors, to continue showing perseverance at work daily. It is your continuous efforts and dedication that make our destination a welcoming paradise for tourists.

A special thanks goes to the sponsoring members who helped make this event possible: Kontiki Beach Resort, Starbucks Curaçao and Licores Maduro.

For more information, please visit our website at www.chata.org and like our Facebook page www.facebook.com/CHATACuracao