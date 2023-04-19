April 19, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

TURISMO 

CHATA celebrates Stars of the Industry

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

CHATA celebrates Stars of the Industry

Stars of Q1 2023

 

Willemstad, 19 April, 2023 – CHATA hosted the first “Stars of the Industry” award ceremony of 2023 at CHATA Member, Kontiki Beach Resort. During this event, the first quarter employees and supervisors from 2023 were nominated by a variety of CHATA members and were recognized and celebrated. All the nominees received gifts provided by Starbucks Curaçao and Licores Maduro.

 

CHATA is proud to host events such as these as it continuously highlights the employees that not only hold tourism and hospitality close to their hearts, but they practice it every day with a smile on their faces. The nominees of this quarter were selected as they demonstrated outstanding work-ethic and their employers are grateful and very happy to have them on their teams.

 

CHATA is proud to share with you the results of the Stars of the Industry for the 1st quarter of 2023:

 

Company Name Employee Present position Employee
Acoya Curacao resort villas & spa Islainy Windefelde Front office agent
Avila Beach Hotel Wilshandall Geertruida Bartender
Cabana Beach club Jiliandro Amerikaan Purchase runner
Curacao airport partners Shuraino Pieter Airport security screener
Curacao Marriot beach resort Gerniel Felizie Bartender
Curacao Marriot beach resort Nharaie Simon Self Inspecting Room Attendant
Curacao Public Aquarium N.V. Shermain Giterson Shop Employee
DeLynne Resort Curacao Zuwena Emerenciana Bar attendant
Dive Center Scuba Do Mariana Sanchez Dive instructor
Dolphin Suites & Wellness Anouska Poulina Administrative and accounting assistant
Dreams Curacao Resort & Spa Gene Mercelita HR Coordinator
FBTT Dursley Paulina Driver
Green Phenix Mark Touze Participant in Learning Project
Impacto B.V. Misonaila Marcos Internal Caretaker
Kontiki Beach Resort Eugene Valerius TD Employee
Kontiki Luxury Suites Amy Sligting Guest Experience Agent
Mood beach Adriana Petit Help Chef
Morena Eco Resort Chantal Flaneur Housekeeping Employee
Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Ivan Lopez Maintenance Technician
Wet & Wild Beach Club Eldrick Toppenberg Bar Employee
Zoëtry Curaçao Resort & Spa Nathan Luis Gardener
Zoëtry Curaçao Resort & Spa Norbel Vejerano Entertainer

 

Company Name Supervisor Present position Supervisor
Acoya Curacao resort villas & spa Jennifer Peguero Restaurant supevisor
Avila Beach hotel Frensel Trinidad Security Supervisor
Cabana Beach club Stephany Jones Supervisor
Curacao Dolphin Academy N.V. Debby Junior Miralda SR Dolphin Trainer
Curacao Marriot Beach resort Emanuel Dunk Revenue coordinator
Dive Center Scuba Do Roderick Schmitz Assistant Manager
Dreams Curacao Resorts & Spa Norman Martina Supervisor F&B
Dreams Curacao Resorts & Spa Wendy Soriano Moises Restaurant supevisor
FBTT Enchevar Williams Captain
Green Phenix William Lewis Technical Manager
Kontiki Beach Resort Wesenslao Conquet Coordinator TD
Mood beach Adrianus den Herder Chef kok
Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Giandra Pinedo Service supervisor
Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Eliënne Coffi Purchasing manager
The beach house Natasha Cathalina-Camelia Supervisor Housekeeping
Zoëtry Curaçao Resort & Spa Misha Wilson F&B Supervisor

 

 

CHATA encourages the entire sector, including all tourism ambassadors, to continue showing perseverance at work daily. It is your continuous efforts and dedication that make our destination a welcoming paradise for tourists.

 

A special thanks goes to the sponsoring members who helped make this event possible: Kontiki Beach Resort, Starbucks Curaçao and Licores Maduro.

 

For more information, please visit our website at www.chata.org and like our Facebook page www.facebook.com/CHATACuracao

 

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Bonaire announces new inter-island connectivity with Jetair Caribbean Starting February 2023

REDAKSHON 0

Curaçao Tourist Board After a lifetime at KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and for the past 10 years as Director KLM Netherlands, Harm Kreulen said goodbye.

REDAKSHON 0

Konstrukshon último fase Quick Win Plan Zakito ta bai inisiá / Construction to start on final phase of the Zakito Quick Win Plan

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: